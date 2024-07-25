Ashapura Logistics Ltd Summary

Ashapura Logistics Ltd was incorporated as Ashapura Forwarders Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a Private Limited Company , pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 02, 2002, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Ashapura Forwarders Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, on April 12, 2021. The Company name was further changed to Ashapura Logistics Limited, and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, on January 02, 2023.Ashapura Logistics are an integrated logistics company in India, primarily operating in (i) Cargo handling and freight forwarding segment; (ii) Transportation (including project logistics and third-party logistics (3PL); (iii) Warehousing and Distribution and (iv) other services (including coastal movement). The Company operate in Logistic, Transportation and Freight Forwarding industry and has a network of 9 branch offices. The Company began the journey by establishing warehouse operations first in Gujarat since 2010. Later, Ashapura Warehousing Private Limited was incorporated as subsidiary company for Warehousing and Distribution business in 2014 and further Jai Ambe Transmovers Private Limited got incorporated as another subsidiary for Transportation business in 2019. In 2023, the Company entered the Coastal Movement business. The Company certified with ISO 9001:2015 for providing custom clearance and consultation, freight forwarding, supply chain management, warehousing and distribution, surface transportation, cargo handling and 3PL services. Further, it accredited various Certificate of Excellence from Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) for its CHA services in segments including Import, Export and Air cargo services of demonstrating which delivers quality products and services to its end users, having direct relationship with reputation, customer satisfaction and long-term success.As on December 31, 2023, Company has maintained owned fleet of 245 of commercial trucks. Further, it own 60 containers of 40 TEUs providing edge in cargo handling business. The warehouse distribution network comprise of 6 warehouses across India situated at prompt locations such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 3657000 fresh issue equity shares.