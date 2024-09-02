|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be called upon and held through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. to transact the business as per the notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company Ashapura Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Ashapura Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024
