Summary

Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Orissa Bengal Carrier Private Limited on October 18, 1994. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited on December 09, 2009.The Company was laid down by the Promoter, Late Mr. Ratan Kumar Agrawal in the year 1994. The Company started its journey by starting the logistics operations in Raipur, Chhattisgarh with limited resources in serving industries, including the steel, coal, aluminum, cement, petrochemicals, paper, marble, tiles, infra, textile, FMCG. The various types of services provided by them included Full Truck Load Transport Services, Parcel and Part Truck Load Services / less than Truck Load (LTL),. The main business activity of the Company is Full Truck Load Transport service wherein it is doing transport the consignment by road all over India. The Company is one of the logistics company who started its operations when there were few companies in the state of Chhattisgarh, since then it has been consistently growing.The Company is maintaining its own fleet containing 117 commercial vehicles which includes trucks and trailers. In addition to this, it hire around 5000 vehicles from local market in the area from where service is to be provided which ensures timely arrangement of vehicle at customer place. The fleet operates across the country ensuring nation-wide services to our corporate a

