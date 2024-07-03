Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹56.83
Prev. Close₹56.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.27
Day's High₹56.96
Day's Low₹56.66
52 Week's High₹79.4
52 Week's Low₹46.5
Book Value₹43.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)119.81
P/E65.87
EPS0.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.08
21.08
21.08
21.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.36
64.63
60.93
53.09
Net Worth
89.44
85.71
82.01
74.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
303.19
339.04
388.97
384.38
yoy growth (%)
-10.57
-12.83
1.19
80.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.31
-2.9
-2.95
-3.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.61
7.87
12.35
9.61
Depreciation
-2.51
-3.91
-5.25
-4.64
Tax paid
-2.78
-2.07
-3.05
-3.23
Working capital
-8.86
3.51
31.26
9.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.57
-12.83
1.19
80.59
Op profit growth
-11.82
-30.84
25.04
45
EBIT growth
21.71
-33.27
17.96
54.27
Net profit growth
35.06
-37.66
45.77
62.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
332.8
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
332.8
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Shakuntala Devi Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Manoj Kumar Agrawal
Managing Director
Ravi Agrawal
Independent Director
Ashish Dakalia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Muskaan Gupta
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Gopal Kumar Agrawalla
Independent Director
Sourabh Agrawal
Executive Director
Priti Agrawal
Reports by Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd
Summary
Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Orissa Bengal Carrier Private Limited on October 18, 1994. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited on December 09, 2009.The Company was laid down by the Promoter, Late Mr. Ratan Kumar Agrawal in the year 1994. The Company started its journey by starting the logistics operations in Raipur, Chhattisgarh with limited resources in serving industries, including the steel, coal, aluminum, cement, petrochemicals, paper, marble, tiles, infra, textile, FMCG. The various types of services provided by them included Full Truck Load Transport Services, Parcel and Part Truck Load Services / less than Truck Load (LTL),. The main business activity of the Company is Full Truck Load Transport service wherein it is doing transport the consignment by road all over India. The Company is one of the logistics company who started its operations when there were few companies in the state of Chhattisgarh, since then it has been consistently growing.The Company is maintaining its own fleet containing 117 commercial vehicles which includes trucks and trailers. In addition to this, it hire around 5000 vehicles from local market in the area from where service is to be provided which ensures timely arrangement of vehicle at customer place. The fleet operates across the country ensuring nation-wide services to our corporate a
The Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd is ₹119.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd is 65.87 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd is ₹46.5 and ₹79.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -29.11%, 1 Year at -7.48%, 6 Month at -3.68%, 3 Month at 0.23% and 1 Month at -0.44%.
