Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd Share Price

56.83
(0.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open56.83
  • Day's High56.96
  • 52 Wk High79.4
  • Prev. Close56.76
  • Day's Low56.66
  • 52 Wk Low 46.5
  • Turnover (lac)8.27
  • P/E65.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.44
  • EPS0.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)119.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd KEY RATIOS

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 32.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.08

21.08

21.08

21.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

68.36

64.63

60.93

53.09

Net Worth

89.44

85.71

82.01

74.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

303.19

339.04

388.97

384.38

yoy growth (%)

-10.57

-12.83

1.19

80.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.31

-2.9

-2.95

-3.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.61

7.87

12.35

9.61

Depreciation

-2.51

-3.91

-5.25

-4.64

Tax paid

-2.78

-2.07

-3.05

-3.23

Working capital

-8.86

3.51

31.26

9.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.57

-12.83

1.19

80.59

Op profit growth

-11.82

-30.84

25.04

45

EBIT growth

21.71

-33.27

17.96

54.27

Net profit growth

35.06

-37.66

45.77

62.45

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

332.8

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

332.8

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.38

View Annually Results

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Shakuntala Devi Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Manoj Kumar Agrawal

Managing Director

Ravi Agrawal

Independent Director

Ashish Dakalia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Muskaan Gupta

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Gopal Kumar Agrawalla

Independent Director

Sourabh Agrawal

Executive Director

Priti Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd

Summary

Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Orissa Bengal Carrier Private Limited on October 18, 1994. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited on December 09, 2009.The Company was laid down by the Promoter, Late Mr. Ratan Kumar Agrawal in the year 1994. The Company started its journey by starting the logistics operations in Raipur, Chhattisgarh with limited resources in serving industries, including the steel, coal, aluminum, cement, petrochemicals, paper, marble, tiles, infra, textile, FMCG. The various types of services provided by them included Full Truck Load Transport Services, Parcel and Part Truck Load Services / less than Truck Load (LTL),. The main business activity of the Company is Full Truck Load Transport service wherein it is doing transport the consignment by road all over India. The Company is one of the logistics company who started its operations when there were few companies in the state of Chhattisgarh, since then it has been consistently growing.The Company is maintaining its own fleet containing 117 commercial vehicles which includes trucks and trailers. In addition to this, it hire around 5000 vehicles from local market in the area from where service is to be provided which ensures timely arrangement of vehicle at customer place. The fleet operates across the country ensuring nation-wide services to our corporate a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd share price today?

The Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd is ₹119.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd is 65.87 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd is ₹46.5 and ₹79.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd?

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -29.11%, 1 Year at -7.48%, 6 Month at -3.68%, 3 Month at 0.23% and 1 Month at -0.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.23 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 32.70 %

