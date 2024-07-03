Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Jun-2023
Gross Sales
79.78
75.43
71.68
78.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
79.78
75.43
71.68
78.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.25
0.45
1.33
0.55
Total Income
81.03
75.88
73.01
78.96
Total Expenditure
77.25
73.08
73.88
75.33
PBIDT
3.78
2.8
-0.87
3.63
Interest
0.75
0.42
0.42
0.11
PBDT
3.03
2.38
-1.29
3.52
Depreciation
1.47
1.1
0.78
0.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.33
0.27
-0.28
0.66
Deferred Tax
0.06
0
0.13
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
1.17
1.02
-1.92
2.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.17
1.02
-1.92
2.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.17
1.02
-1.92
2.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.55
0.48
-0.91
1.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.08
21.08
21.08
21.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.73
3.71
-1.21
4.62
PBDTM(%)
3.79
3.15
-1.79
4.48
PATM(%)
1.46
1.35
-2.67
2.92
Invest wise with Expert advice
