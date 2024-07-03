iifl-logo-icon 1
Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd Quarterly Results

57.1
(0.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:38 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jun-2023

Gross Sales

79.78

75.43

71.68

78.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

79.78

75.43

71.68

78.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.25

0.45

1.33

0.55

Total Income

81.03

75.88

73.01

78.96

Total Expenditure

77.25

73.08

73.88

75.33

PBIDT

3.78

2.8

-0.87

3.63

Interest

0.75

0.42

0.42

0.11

PBDT

3.03

2.38

-1.29

3.52

Depreciation

1.47

1.1

0.78

0.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.33

0.27

-0.28

0.66

Deferred Tax

0.06

0

0.13

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

1.17

1.02

-1.92

2.29

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.17

1.02

-1.92

2.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.17

1.02

-1.92

2.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.55

0.48

-0.91

1.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.08

21.08

21.08

21.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.73

3.71

-1.21

4.62

PBDTM(%)

3.79

3.15

-1.79

4.48

PATM(%)

1.46

1.35

-2.67

2.92

