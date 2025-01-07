iifl-logo-icon 1
Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

303.19

339.04

388.97

384.38

yoy growth (%)

-10.57

-12.83

1.19

80.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.31

-2.9

-2.95

-3.33

As % of sales

1.09

0.85

0.76

0.86

Other costs

-288.26

-322.95

-366.96

-365.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

95.07

95.25

94.34

95.16

Operating profit

11.61

13.17

19.05

15.23

OPM

3.83

3.88

4.89

3.96

Depreciation

-2.51

-3.91

-5.25

-4.64

Interest expense

-1.73

-2.27

-2.86

-3.28

Other income

3.24

0.88

1.42

2.3

Profit before tax

10.61

7.87

12.35

9.61

Taxes

-2.78

-2.07

-3.05

-3.23

Tax rate

-26.24

-26.35

-24.69

-33.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.83

5.79

9.3

6.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.83

5.79

9.3

6.38

yoy growth (%)

35.06

-37.66

45.77

62.45

NPM

2.58

1.71

2.39

1.65

