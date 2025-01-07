Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
303.19
339.04
388.97
384.38
yoy growth (%)
-10.57
-12.83
1.19
80.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.31
-2.9
-2.95
-3.33
As % of sales
1.09
0.85
0.76
0.86
Other costs
-288.26
-322.95
-366.96
-365.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
95.07
95.25
94.34
95.16
Operating profit
11.61
13.17
19.05
15.23
OPM
3.83
3.88
4.89
3.96
Depreciation
-2.51
-3.91
-5.25
-4.64
Interest expense
-1.73
-2.27
-2.86
-3.28
Other income
3.24
0.88
1.42
2.3
Profit before tax
10.61
7.87
12.35
9.61
Taxes
-2.78
-2.07
-3.05
-3.23
Tax rate
-26.24
-26.35
-24.69
-33.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.83
5.79
9.3
6.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.83
5.79
9.3
6.38
yoy growth (%)
35.06
-37.66
45.77
62.45
NPM
2.58
1.71
2.39
1.65
