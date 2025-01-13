Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.08
21.08
21.08
21.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.36
64.63
60.93
53.09
Net Worth
89.44
85.71
82.01
74.17
Minority Interest
Debt
13.65
1.96
9.3
28.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.61
0.53
0.38
0.26
Total Liabilities
103.7
88.2
91.69
102.56
Fixed Assets
19.19
8.42
6.47
9.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.73
2.19
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
77.47
75.28
73.21
89.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
70.75
64.89
61.48
95.34
Debtor Days
74.01
102.63
Other Current Assets
16.63
20.55
22.53
13.81
Sundry Creditors
-7.31
-7.88
-9.03
-15.38
Creditor Days
10.87
16.55
Other Current Liabilities
-2.6
-2.28
-1.77
-3.85
Cash
1.3
2.33
12.02
2.67
Total Assets
103.69
88.22
91.7
102.57
