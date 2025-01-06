iifl-logo-icon 1
Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd Cash Flow Statement

56.83
(0.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Orissa Bengal FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.61

7.87

12.35

9.61

Depreciation

-2.51

-3.91

-5.25

-4.64

Tax paid

-2.78

-2.07

-3.05

-3.23

Working capital

-8.86

3.51

31.26

9.44

Other operating items

Operating

-3.54

5.39

35.3

11.17

Capital expenditure

16.53

-22.63

6.67

3.47

Free cash flow

12.98

-17.23

41.97

14.64

Equity raised

106.18

95.61

65.01

53.6

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-18.83

1.63

-5.09

17.65

Dividends paid

0

0

1.05

0

Net in cash

100.34

80

102.95

85.9

