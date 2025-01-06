Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.61
7.87
12.35
9.61
Depreciation
-2.51
-3.91
-5.25
-4.64
Tax paid
-2.78
-2.07
-3.05
-3.23
Working capital
-8.86
3.51
31.26
9.44
Other operating items
Operating
-3.54
5.39
35.3
11.17
Capital expenditure
16.53
-22.63
6.67
3.47
Free cash flow
12.98
-17.23
41.97
14.64
Equity raised
106.18
95.61
65.01
53.6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-18.83
1.63
-5.09
17.65
Dividends paid
0
0
1.05
0
Net in cash
100.34
80
102.95
85.9
