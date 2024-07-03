Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd Summary

Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Orissa Bengal Carrier Private Limited on October 18, 1994. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited on December 09, 2009.The Company was laid down by the Promoter, Late Mr. Ratan Kumar Agrawal in the year 1994. The Company started its journey by starting the logistics operations in Raipur, Chhattisgarh with limited resources in serving industries, including the steel, coal, aluminum, cement, petrochemicals, paper, marble, tiles, infra, textile, FMCG. The various types of services provided by them included Full Truck Load Transport Services, Parcel and Part Truck Load Services / less than Truck Load (LTL),. The main business activity of the Company is Full Truck Load Transport service wherein it is doing transport the consignment by road all over India. The Company is one of the logistics company who started its operations when there were few companies in the state of Chhattisgarh, since then it has been consistently growing.The Company is maintaining its own fleet containing 117 commercial vehicles which includes trucks and trailers. In addition to this, it hire around 5000 vehicles from local market in the area from where service is to be provided which ensures timely arrangement of vehicle at customer place. The fleet operates across the country ensuring nation-wide services to our corporate and government customers. It is serving with full load Vehicle (Truck, Closed Container, Trailer etc.) to transport consignment by road all over India.Apart from this, the truck load delivery services operate through a hub-and-spoke model which enables the Company to transport goods and provide customers access to multiple destinations for booking and delivery of goods. Their routes of operation for the transportation of goods connect various regions in India i.e. western and eastern regions and also southern and northern parts of India. In the goods transportation industry, the Company compete with a variety of local, regional, and national goods transportation service providers of varying sizes and operations and, to a lesser extent, with railroads carriers. The Company is certified by ISO 9001:2015 for provision of Quality Management Systems Services. It is also Indian Bank Association (IBA) approved transporter.In March 2018, the Company came with a Public Issue of 55,64,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 17 Crore .The Company allotted 1,37,94,480 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each during the year 2017-18 as Bonus share in the ratio of 8 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for every 1 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each held by the existing Shareholders of the Company on 10th February, 2018.