Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon. Please refer the enclosed file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon. Please refer the enclosed file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Boards Report for the year ended March 31 2024 along with the annexures thereon; 2. To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mrs. Shakuntala Devi Agrawal (DIN: 01540586) as a Non-executive Director of the Company who retires by rotation at the ensuing AGM; 3. To convene the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the FY 2023-24 and approve the Notice thereof; 4. To consider and approve the appointment of M/s. Anil Agrawal & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizers for the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Outcome for the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Friday, July 26, 2024 is attached as pdf file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To examine consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon; 2. To consider re-appointment of M/s. Anil Agrawal and Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25; and 3. To review and amend the Policy on Determination of Materiality of Information/Events. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Audit Report thereon is attached as PDF File. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024