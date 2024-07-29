|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Outcome for the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Friday, July 26, 2024 is attached as pdf file. The 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at A-1, 3rd Floor, CG Elite Complex, Opp. Mandi Gate, Pandri, Raipur, Chhattisgarh-492001. The Notice of the AGM is attached as pdf file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.07.2024) Please refer the enclosed file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)
