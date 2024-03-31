To the Members of Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited, which comprises of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit & Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other Accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to:

1. Note No. 42 of Ind-AS Financial Statement stating that balances of Trade Receivables, Deposits, Loans & Advances, Advances received from customers, Liability for expenses and Trade Payables are subject to confirmation from the respective parties and consequential reconciliation/adjustment arising there from, if any. The management however do not expect any material variation on the same.

We do not modify our opinion in respect of this matter.

2. Note No. 43 of Ind-AS Financial Statement stating that the balances of trade payables & sundry creditors may also include the balances which are payable to micro and small enterprises. However, the management does not have ready information with regard to categorization of small and micro enterprises. Further, as per Finance Act, 2023 payments of MSME dues (micro and small) are covered within the ambit of Section 43B(h) of Income Tax Act 1961. Hence, any such dues outstanding of the same shall be allowed as expense only when payments to such entities are made within the defined time period. The management however do not expect any significant dues to such entities.

We do not modify our opinion in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

A. Revenue Recognition

The Key Audit Matter How the matter addressed in our audit Completeness of revenue recognized for service rendered: Our audit procedure includes: The Company engaged in providing goods transportation services through company owned fleet as well as through external fleet to the customers throughout India. The Company recognizes "Revenue" on rendering of services and the related liability towards its venders. We have tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of internal controls over judgement exercised over the following as well as their operating effectiveness: a. Determination of performance obligations, transaction price and the allocation thereof. Whilst the Company is able to track the physical consignments and location of each shipment through own fleet by using GPS and software and for external fleet through the fleet owner, the details of each shipment showing inter-alia its start date, delivery date, date of receiving the proof of delivery (POD) and date of recognising revenue is recorded electronically in accounting software. b. Control over the determination of the estimates used as well as their operating effectiveness. We have tested the relevant controls relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with the revenue accounting standard. We have tested relevant controls related to recognition of revenue, to ensure that accrual of revenue is made for each completed service. Management ensures satisfaction of the performance obligation at the reporting date and completeness and accuracy of data entered electronically, which is basis of recording of costs and related revenues. Since the management ensures accuracy and completeness of performance obligation electronically, recognition of revenue related to transportation service business is considered a key audit matter. We obtained, on sample basis, direct confirmation from Vendors and customers for outstanding balances. We also performed substantive testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by verifying the underlying documents, which included goods dispatch notes and shipping documents. We have also tested samples of direct costs to ensure that all expenses have corresponding revenue by verifying the consignment note/date of receiving the proof of delivery (POD). Employee benefits actuarial assumptions: Our audit procedure includes: The procedures performed by the auditor reported by them, included the following: Employee benefits are all forms of consideration given by an entity in exchange for service rendered by employees or for the termination of employment. ? Reconciled the underlying data used by the Companys Appointed Actuary (the "Appointed Actuary) with the trial balance and the data obtained by us from the policy administration system to ensure completeness. The net defined benefit liability (asset) is the deficit or surplus, adjusted for any effect of limiting a net defined benefit asset to the asset ceiling. ? Understood from the Appointed Actuary the assumptions used and the basis for the same to evaluate these assumptions with the available peer details. The deficit or surplus is: (a) the present value of the defined benefit obligation less (b) the fair value of plan assets. The present value of a defined benefit obligation is the present value, without deducting any plan assets, of expected ? Assessed the Companys methodology for settlement of employees benefits against recognized actuarial practices. future payments required to settle the obligation resulting from employee service in the current and prior periods. ? Obtained and reconciled the provision amount with the Appointed Actuarys certificate in this regard. Accounting for defined benefit plans is complex because actuarial assumptions are required to measure the obligation and the expense and there is a possibility of actuarial gains and losses. Moreover, the obligations are measured on a discounted basis because they may be settled many years after the employees render the related service. ? Grossing up and classification of the Plan Assets; and ? Liability adequacy test as at the reporting dates. Due to abovementioned requirements employee benefits is considered as key audit matter by us.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact, of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 32;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at

March 31, 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024;

iv. Management Representation

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared or paid any Dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ending 31st March 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For AGRAWAL MAHENDRA & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Sd/- Place: Raipur(CG) [M.K. AGRAWAL] Date: 30-05-2024 (Partner) UDIN: 24054931BKELYH1864 M. No 054931 FRN: 322273C

"Annexure A" to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of ORISSA BENGAL CARRIER LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under clause (i) of sub section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 ("theAct")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For AGRAWAL MAHENDRA & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Sd/- Place: Raipur [M.K. AGRAWAL] Date: 30-05-2024 (Partner) UDIN: 24054931BKELYH1864 M. No 054931 FRN: 322273C

"Annexure B" to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a programme of physical verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed/ transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties, disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipment and any Intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, representation obtained from the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no proceedings against the company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder:

ii. (a) The company is in the business of providing transport services and does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at various points of time during the year from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the company of the respective quarters except as follows:

Rs. In Lacs

Quarter ended Particulars of Securities Provided Amount as per Quarterly statements filed with Banks Amount as per Books of accounts of the company Amount of Difference Trade Receivables 6,577.57 6,468.81 108.76 Jun-23 Trade Payables 761.00 705.76 55.24 Trade Receivables 8,346.78 8,245.46 101.32 Sep-23 Trade Payables 700.75 633.08 67.67 Trade Receivables 8,590.25 8,445.49 144.76 Dec-23 Trade Payables 792.69 792.92 -0.23 Trade Receivables 7,089.97 7,075.02 14.95 Mar-24 Trade Payables 593.70 730.71 -137.01

iii. The Company during the year has made investments in Equity Shares of Body Corporates and has granted unsecured loans. Further, the company has not provided any guarantee or security to any other entity during the year.

a) The Company has provided unsecured loans to any other entity during the year.

Details are as under:-

Particulars Guarantee Security Loans Advance in Nature of Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year: Subsidiaries - - - - Joint ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others - - 334.00 lacs - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: Subsidiaries - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others - - 340.02 lacs -

b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year and loans provided by the company are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans provided, schedule of repayment of principal & payment of interest has been stipulated is on demand and there are no irregularities in repayment.

d) In respect of loans provided by the company during the year, no amount is overdue as at Balance Sheet date.

e) Based on our examination, there are no loans that have fallen due during the year which have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans.

f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans without specifying period of repayment to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013. Details are as follows:

Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans as on 31-03-2024 Promoters Related Parties Other Parties Repayable on demand (A) - - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - 334.00 lacs - Total (A+B) - 334.00 lacs - Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans - 100.00 -

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of the aforesaid deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of the statute Nature of dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount (Net) crore AY 2018-19 3.89 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT (A) AY 2015-16 0.05 TDS Traces F.Y. 2023-24 0.89

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC). Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There were no ongoing projects, hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. Reporting of Clause 3(xxi) in relation to qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements is not applicable in case of financial statements.

For AGRAWAL MAHENDRA & CO.

Chartered Accountants