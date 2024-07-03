Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹1,199.95
Prev. Close₹1,207.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,151.61
Day's High₹1,218.9
Day's Low₹1,172
52 Week's High₹1,605
52 Week's Low₹992.1
Book Value₹287.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,781.12
P/E174.49
EPS6.91
Divi. Yield0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.1
15.1
15.1
15.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
414.53
377.46
383.2
361.03
Net Worth
429.63
392.56
398.3
376.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
54.31
79.79
88.87
93.2
yoy growth (%)
-31.93
-10.21
-4.65
3.91
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-11.32
-22.17
-22.74
-23.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.07
9.26
15.13
20.24
Depreciation
-13.01
-14.03
-13.9
-14.43
Tax paid
-0.37
-1.33
-5.39
-3.82
Working capital
3.75
0.76
2.65
-0.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.93
-10.21
-4.65
3.91
Op profit growth
-27.67
-55.08
-14.14
-13.33
EBIT growth
-12.77
-38.81
-25.24
-3.31
Net profit growth
-2.85
-18.62
-40.66
5.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
68.47
79.98
76.78
64.09
95.22
Excise Duty
10.39
11.93
11.59
9.78
15.42
Net Sales
58.09
68.05
65.19
54.31
79.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.72
22.8
16.6
17.72
17.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mahesh K Kamdar
Independent Director
Chandra Raj Mehta
Independent Director
Sandeep H Junnarkar
Whole-time Director
Dilip V Dherai
Independent Director
A Siddharth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amitkumar Mundhe
Independent Director
Riddhi Bhimani
Non Executive Director
Sanjiv Singh
Independent Director
Rahul Dutt
Reports by Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL), a Reliance Group Company, is mainly engaged in the business of setting up / operating Industrial Infrastructure, which was incorporated on September 29, 1988 as a Public Limited Company under the name of Chembur Patalganga Pipelines Limited. The Certificate of Commencement of Business of the Company was obtained on January 4, 1989 and commenced its commercial operations in 1992. The Company name was changed from Chembur Patalganga Pipelines Limited to CPPL Limited in September, 1992 and thereafter to Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited in March, 1994. The Company is mainly engaged in Infrastructure and Support Services Activities including transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines and other infrastructure support services mainly to Reliance Industries Limited. It is also engaged in related activities involving leasing and providing services connected with computer software and data processing.RIIL has its operations in the Mumbai and the Rasayani regions of Maharashtra, Surat and Jamnagar belts of Gujarat.RIIL had entered into an agreement with Gujarat Gas Company Limited during the year 1999 to pursue the LPG business relating to Gujarat. RIILs equity participation (10%) in Larson & Toubro was transferred to Grasim Industries Limited in the year 2001 for the consideration of Rs 766.50 Crores. RIIL had secured an in-principle approval from the Railway Board in February of the year 2006 for ru
Read More
The Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1179.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd is ₹1781.12 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd is 174.49 and 4.24 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd is ₹992.1 and ₹1605 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.92%, 3 Years at 10.85%, 1 Year at -14.77%, 6 Month at -13.99%, 3 Month at -0.99% and 1 Month at -1.92%.
