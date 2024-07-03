Summary

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL), a Reliance Group Company, is mainly engaged in the business of setting up / operating Industrial Infrastructure, which was incorporated on September 29, 1988 as a Public Limited Company under the name of Chembur Patalganga Pipelines Limited. The Certificate of Commencement of Business of the Company was obtained on January 4, 1989 and commenced its commercial operations in 1992. The Company name was changed from Chembur Patalganga Pipelines Limited to CPPL Limited in September, 1992 and thereafter to Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited in March, 1994. The Company is mainly engaged in Infrastructure and Support Services Activities including transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines and other infrastructure support services mainly to Reliance Industries Limited. It is also engaged in related activities involving leasing and providing services connected with computer software and data processing.RIIL has its operations in the Mumbai and the Rasayani regions of Maharashtra, Surat and Jamnagar belts of Gujarat.RIIL had entered into an agreement with Gujarat Gas Company Limited during the year 1999 to pursue the LPG business relating to Gujarat. RIILs equity participation (10%) in Larson & Toubro was transferred to Grasim Industries Limited in the year 2001 for the consideration of Rs 766.50 Crores. RIIL had secured an in-principle approval from the Railway Board in February of the year 2006 for ru

