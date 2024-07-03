iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

1,179.55
(-2.33%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:32 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,199.95
  • Day's High1,218.9
  • 52 Wk High1,605
  • Prev. Close1,207.75
  • Day's Low1,172
  • 52 Wk Low 992.1
  • Turnover (lac)8,151.61
  • P/E174.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value287.74
  • EPS6.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,781.12
  • Div. Yield0.29
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

1,199.95

Prev. Close

1,207.75

Turnover(Lac.)

8,151.61

Day's High

1,218.9

Day's Low

1,172

52 Week's High

1,605

52 Week's Low

992.1

Book Value

287.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,781.12

P/E

174.49

EPS

6.91

Divi. Yield

0.29

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 05 Jun, 2024

arrow

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:46 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.43%

Non-Promoter- 1.06%

Institutions: 1.05%

Non-Institutions: 53.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.1

15.1

15.1

15.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

414.53

377.46

383.2

361.03

Net Worth

429.63

392.56

398.3

376.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

54.31

79.79

88.87

93.2

yoy growth (%)

-31.93

-10.21

-4.65

3.91

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-11.32

-22.17

-22.74

-23.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.07

9.26

15.13

20.24

Depreciation

-13.01

-14.03

-13.9

-14.43

Tax paid

-0.37

-1.33

-5.39

-3.82

Working capital

3.75

0.76

2.65

-0.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.93

-10.21

-4.65

3.91

Op profit growth

-27.67

-55.08

-14.14

-13.33

EBIT growth

-12.77

-38.81

-25.24

-3.31

Net profit growth

-2.85

-18.62

-40.66

5.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

68.47

79.98

76.78

64.09

95.22

Excise Duty

10.39

11.93

11.59

9.78

15.42

Net Sales

58.09

68.05

65.19

54.31

79.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.72

22.8

16.6

17.72

17.73

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mahesh K Kamdar

Independent Director

Chandra Raj Mehta

Independent Director

Sandeep H Junnarkar

Whole-time Director

Dilip V Dherai

Independent Director

A Siddharth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amitkumar Mundhe

Independent Director

Riddhi Bhimani

Non Executive Director

Sanjiv Singh

Independent Director

Rahul Dutt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL), a Reliance Group Company, is mainly engaged in the business of setting up / operating Industrial Infrastructure, which was incorporated on September 29, 1988 as a Public Limited Company under the name of Chembur Patalganga Pipelines Limited. The Certificate of Commencement of Business of the Company was obtained on January 4, 1989 and commenced its commercial operations in 1992. The Company name was changed from Chembur Patalganga Pipelines Limited to CPPL Limited in September, 1992 and thereafter to Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited in March, 1994. The Company is mainly engaged in Infrastructure and Support Services Activities including transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines and other infrastructure support services mainly to Reliance Industries Limited. It is also engaged in related activities involving leasing and providing services connected with computer software and data processing.RIIL has its operations in the Mumbai and the Rasayani regions of Maharashtra, Surat and Jamnagar belts of Gujarat.RIIL had entered into an agreement with Gujarat Gas Company Limited during the year 1999 to pursue the LPG business relating to Gujarat. RIILs equity participation (10%) in Larson & Toubro was transferred to Grasim Industries Limited in the year 2001 for the consideration of Rs 766.50 Crores. RIIL had secured an in-principle approval from the Railway Board in February of the year 2006 for ru
Company FAQs

What is the Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1179.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd is ₹1781.12 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd is 174.49 and 4.24 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd is ₹992.1 and ₹1605 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd?

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.92%, 3 Years at 10.85%, 1 Year at -14.77%, 6 Month at -13.99%, 3 Month at -0.99% and 1 Month at -1.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.43 %
Institutions - 1.06 %
Public - 53.51 %

