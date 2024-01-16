|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Jun 2024
|17 May 2024
|This is to inform that the Thirty-sixth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Company has fixed Wednesday. June 05, 2024 as: i) the Cut-off Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM; and ii) the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM.
