Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,086.5
(-7.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

54.31

79.79

88.87

93.2

yoy growth (%)

-31.93

-10.21

-4.65

3.91

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-11.32

-22.17

-22.74

-23.79

As % of sales

20.85

27.79

25.59

25.53

Other costs

-37.66

-50.26

-49.76

-50.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

69.35

62.99

55.99

54.01

Operating profit

5.31

7.35

16.36

19.06

OPM

9.78

9.21

18.41

20.45

Depreciation

-13.01

-14.03

-13.9

-14.43

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

15.77

15.94

12.67

15.61

Profit before tax

8.07

9.26

15.13

20.24

Taxes

-0.37

-1.33

-5.39

-3.82

Tax rate

-4.65

-14.39

-35.63

-18.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.7

7.92

9.74

16.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.7

7.92

9.74

16.41

yoy growth (%)

-2.85

-18.62

-40.66

5.07

NPM

14.17

9.93

10.96

17.61

