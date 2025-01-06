Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
54.31
79.79
88.87
93.2
yoy growth (%)
-31.93
-10.21
-4.65
3.91
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-11.32
-22.17
-22.74
-23.79
As % of sales
20.85
27.79
25.59
25.53
Other costs
-37.66
-50.26
-49.76
-50.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
69.35
62.99
55.99
54.01
Operating profit
5.31
7.35
16.36
19.06
OPM
9.78
9.21
18.41
20.45
Depreciation
-13.01
-14.03
-13.9
-14.43
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
15.77
15.94
12.67
15.61
Profit before tax
8.07
9.26
15.13
20.24
Taxes
-0.37
-1.33
-5.39
-3.82
Tax rate
-4.65
-14.39
-35.63
-18.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.7
7.92
9.74
16.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.7
7.92
9.74
16.41
yoy growth (%)
-2.85
-18.62
-40.66
5.07
NPM
14.17
9.93
10.96
17.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.