iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,086.5
(-7.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

Rel. Indl. Infra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.07

9.26

15.13

20.24

Depreciation

-13.01

-14.03

-13.9

-14.43

Tax paid

-0.37

-1.33

-5.39

-3.82

Working capital

3.75

0.76

2.65

-0.9

Other operating items

Operating

-1.56

-5.35

-1.51

1.07

Capital expenditure

1.66

0.4

-3.76

-1.15

Free cash flow

0.09

-4.94

-5.28

-0.07

Equity raised

674.62

621.74

601.66

571.48

Investing

48.62

34.84

17.53

21.69

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

5.29

5.28

Net in cash

723.34

651.64

619.2

598.38

Rel. Indl. Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.