Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.07
9.26
15.13
20.24
Depreciation
-13.01
-14.03
-13.9
-14.43
Tax paid
-0.37
-1.33
-5.39
-3.82
Working capital
3.75
0.76
2.65
-0.9
Other operating items
Operating
-1.56
-5.35
-1.51
1.07
Capital expenditure
1.66
0.4
-3.76
-1.15
Free cash flow
0.09
-4.94
-5.28
-0.07
Equity raised
674.62
621.74
601.66
571.48
Investing
48.62
34.84
17.53
21.69
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
5.29
5.28
Net in cash
723.34
651.64
619.2
598.38
No Record Found
