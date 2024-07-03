iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,116.85
(-1.67%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

51.35

59.22

57.39

46.42

70.32

Excise Duty

7.77

8.8

8.59

7.18

10

Net Sales

43.57

50.42

48.79

39.24

60.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.71

10.84

14.11

13.31

13.23

Total Income

64.28

61.26

62.9

52.54

73.55

Total Expenditure

48.02

48.35

45.9

35.28

54.61

PBIDT

16.26

12.9

17.01

17.26

18.94

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

16.26

12.9

17.01

17.26

18.94

Depreciation

2.05

4.82

7.65

10.01

10.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.11

2.54

3.34

3.36

3.79

Deferred Tax

2.48

-0.48

-1.27

-2.75

-2.46

Reported Profit After Tax

9.63

6.03

7.29

6.64

7.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.63

6.03

7.29

6.64

7.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.63

6.03

7.29

6.64

7.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.37

3.99

4.83

4.4

4.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.1

15.1

15.1

15.1

15.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

37.31

25.58

34.86

43.98

31.39

PBDTM(%)

37.31

25.58

34.86

43.98

31.39

PATM(%)

22.1

11.95

14.94

16.92

11.63

Rel. Indl. Infra: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.