Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
51.35
59.22
57.39
46.42
70.32
Excise Duty
7.77
8.8
8.59
7.18
10
Net Sales
43.57
50.42
48.79
39.24
60.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.71
10.84
14.11
13.31
13.23
Total Income
64.28
61.26
62.9
52.54
73.55
Total Expenditure
48.02
48.35
45.9
35.28
54.61
PBIDT
16.26
12.9
17.01
17.26
18.94
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
16.26
12.9
17.01
17.26
18.94
Depreciation
2.05
4.82
7.65
10.01
10.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.11
2.54
3.34
3.36
3.79
Deferred Tax
2.48
-0.48
-1.27
-2.75
-2.46
Reported Profit After Tax
9.63
6.03
7.29
6.64
7.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.63
6.03
7.29
6.64
7.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.63
6.03
7.29
6.64
7.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.37
3.99
4.83
4.4
4.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.1
15.1
15.1
15.1
15.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.31
25.58
34.86
43.98
31.39
PBDTM(%)
37.31
25.58
34.86
43.98
31.39
PATM(%)
22.1
11.95
14.94
16.92
11.63
