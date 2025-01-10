Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.1
15.1
15.1
15.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
414.53
377.46
383.2
361.03
Net Worth
429.63
392.56
398.3
376.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.69
13.8
18.34
17.27
Total Liabilities
450.32
406.36
416.64
393.4
Fixed Assets
28.77
36.82
44.3
54.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
279.14
229.26
355.23
314.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.65
1.52
1.51
0.58
Networking Capital
139.72
137.62
14.05
22.25
Inventories
0.24
0.31
2.24
2.14
Inventory Days
14.38
Sundry Debtors
3.29
3.64
16.26
19.68
Debtor Days
132.25
Other Current Assets
179.45
166.72
14.21
20.4
Sundry Creditors
-36.08
-25.95
-14.32
-15.3
Creditor Days
102.81
Other Current Liabilities
-7.18
-7.1
-4.34
-4.67
Cash
1.05
1.14
1.55
1.17
Total Assets
450.33
406.36
416.64
393.4
