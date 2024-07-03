iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

1,132.9
(4.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

14.44

14.64

17.13

17.01

17.53

Excise Duty

2.2

2.23

2.62

2.07

3.16

Net Sales

12.24

12.4

14.51

14.95

14.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.82

6.51

7.01

6.5

7.19

Total Income

19.05

18.92

21.52

21.44

21.55

Total Expenditure

15.08

15.01

16.22

15.78

15.68

PBIDT

3.98

3.9

5.3

5.66

5.87

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

3.98

3.9

5.3

5.66

5.87

Depreciation

0.37

0.36

0.56

0.58

0.64

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.45

0.36

0.81

0.75

1.12

Deferred Tax

0.03

0.28

0.24

0.7

0.94

Reported Profit After Tax

3.12

2.9

3.69

3.63

3.18

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.12

2.9

3.69

3.63

3.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.12

2.9

3.69

3.63

3.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.07

1.92

2.45

2.41

2.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.1

15.1

15.1

15.1

15.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32.51

31.45

36.52

37.85

40.87

PBDTM(%)

32.51

31.45

36.52

37.85

40.87

PATM(%)

25.49

23.38

25.43

24.28

22.14

