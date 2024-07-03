Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
14.44
14.64
17.13
17.01
17.53
Excise Duty
2.2
2.23
2.62
2.07
3.16
Net Sales
12.24
12.4
14.51
14.95
14.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.82
6.51
7.01
6.5
7.19
Total Income
19.05
18.92
21.52
21.44
21.55
Total Expenditure
15.08
15.01
16.22
15.78
15.68
PBIDT
3.98
3.9
5.3
5.66
5.87
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
3.98
3.9
5.3
5.66
5.87
Depreciation
0.37
0.36
0.56
0.58
0.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.45
0.36
0.81
0.75
1.12
Deferred Tax
0.03
0.28
0.24
0.7
0.94
Reported Profit After Tax
3.12
2.9
3.69
3.63
3.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.12
2.9
3.69
3.63
3.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.12
2.9
3.69
3.63
3.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.07
1.92
2.45
2.41
2.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.1
15.1
15.1
15.1
15.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.51
31.45
36.52
37.85
40.87
PBDTM(%)
32.51
31.45
36.52
37.85
40.87
PATM(%)
25.49
23.38
25.43
24.28
22.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.