Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the Listing Regulations, is as under:

Results of Operations and the State of Companys Affairs

During the year, the Company earned revenue from operations of Rs. 6518.80 lakh, as compared to Rs. 5431.40 lakh in the previous year.

Income from product transportation services increased from Rs. 3274.36 lakh to Rs. 3405.51 lakh on a year-on-year basis. Income from operating construction machinery on hire increased from Rs. 440.32 lakh to Rs. 1260.03 lakh on a year-on-year basis. Income from other support services increased from Rs. 1716.72 lakh to Rs. 1853.26 lakh on a year-on-year basis. Net profit during the year was Rs. 755.73 lakh as compared to Rs. 770.09 lakh during the previous year.

The Company continues to provide infrastructural facilities and support services, namely, transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines, operating construction machinery on hire and other support services to Reliance Industries Limited and its group companies with a substantial portion provided to Reliance Industries Limited.

Resources and Liquidity

The Companys net worth as on March 31, 2022 stood at Rs. 30347.82 lakh, with accumulated reserves and surplus of Rs. 28837.82 lakh. Details of significant changes (i.e. change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios and change in Return on Net Worth, along with detailed explanation is given below:

• Trade Receivables turnover ratio increased to 3.63 in FY 202122 as against 2.46 in the previous year due to increase in revenue from operations;

• Current ratio increased to 7.81 in FY 2021-22 as against 4.00 in the previous year due to increase in investments;

• Net profit margin reduced to 11.59% in FY 2021-22 as against 14.18% in the previous year majorly due to increase in Operating Expenses;

• Net Capital Turnover Ratio reduced to 0.51 in FY 2021-22 as against 0.91 in previous year due to increase in working capital;

• Trade Payables Turnover Ratio increased to 3.16 in FY 2021-22 as against 1.99 in the previous year due to increase in other expenses; and

• Return on Net worth is reduced to 2.50% in FY 2021-22 as against 2.58% in the previous year due to lower profit.

The Company continues to maintain its conservative financial profile and funds its requirements largely through internal cash generation.

Industry Structure, Developments, Opportunities and Outlook

Infrastructure sector is an essential driver for the Indian economy. The sector is responsible for driving Indias overall development and enjoys substantial focus from Government for initiating policies that would ensure time-bound creation of world class infrastructure in the country. Infrastructure sector includes power, bridges, dams, roads, and urban infrastructure development.

In October 2021, the Union Cabinet of India approved the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan including implementation, monitoring and support mechanism for providing multi-modal connectivity. As a part of the GatiShakti National Master Plan, the government is planning to launch geospatial digital platform to facilitate planning and monitoring of projects ranging from telecom networks, gas pipelines to road and railways.

As per research reports, the Indian construction industry recorded growth of 17.1% in 2021, which was supported by relaxation of restrictions and improving construction activity in the road and highways sector. Between 2023 and 2026, the construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 6.2%, supported by investment under the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Master Plan. The industrys output will also be supported by investment of Rs. 111 trillion ($1.5 trillion) underthe National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), between the fiscal year FY 2020 and FY 2025 (April 2019 to March 2025).

In December 2021, the Ministry of Road Transport and Flighways of India (MoRTFI) announced investment worth Rs. 7 trillion ($92.4 billion) for infrastructure projectsto be spent overthe next 2-3 years. The industrys growth will also be supported by the governments plan to significantly increase the stock of affordable housing units for low and middle income cohorts, under the Flousing for All program by 2022.

Challenges, Risks and Concerns

Key risks of infrastructure sector primarily include increasing cost of inputs, complexities of structures and shortage of skilled labour. Even though the Government has undertaken several key reforms to ease challenges faced by this sector, changing regulatory environment, sustainability and delays in project completion leading to cost and time overruns further amplify difficulties faced by this sector.

The Company prioritizes adhering to budgeted costs while ensuring timely completion of projects thus successfully achieving stipulated targets. The Company has always deployed state-of- the-art technology, latest machineries and equipment with highly trained experts and professionals in its product transportation and construction machinery hiring business.

Although the Company over the years has been primarily serving a single largest customer with no expansion plans on the anvil, it has always been proactive in mitigating business risks with appropriate risk management framework and conservative financial profile backed by prudent business practices. The Company is well positioned to manage the risks with its strong financials and robust past track record.

Human Resource Development

The Company has a team of able and experienced professionals. The Company believes that the quality of its employees is the key in the long run. The Company continues to have cordial relations with its employees. The Company provides personal development opportunities and all round exposure to its employees.

Internal Controls

The Company has robust internal control systems and procedures commensurate with its nature of business which meets the following objectives:

• providing assurance regarding the effectiveness and efficiency of operations;

• efficient use and safeguarding of resources;

• compliance with policies, procedures and applicable laws and regulations; and

• transactions being accurately recorded and promptly reported.

The Company continues to have periodical internal audits conducted of all its functions and activities to ensure that systems and processes are followed across all areas.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company regularly reviews the adequacy of internal control systems through such audits. The Internal Auditor reports directly to the Audit Committee.

The Company also has a robust budgetary control system to monitor expenditure against approved budgets on an ongoing basis.

Internal Financial Controls

Internal Financial Controls are an integral part of the risk management framework and process that address financial and financial reporting risks. The key internal financial controls have been documented, automated wherever possible and embedded in the business process. The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement.

Assurance on the effectiveness of internal financial controls is obtained through management reviews and self-assessment, continuous control monitoring by functional experts as well as testing of the internal financial control systems by the Statutory Auditors and Internal Auditors during the course of their audits.

The Company believes that these systems provide reasonable assurance that the Companys internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively as intended.

Risk Management

The Company has in place a Risk Management Policy which provides for a robust risk management framework to identify and assess risks such as safety, health and environment, operational, strategic, financial, security, property, regulatory, reputational and other risks and put in place an adequate risk management infrastructure capable of addressing these risks. The Risk Management Committee has been constituted to identify, monitor and report on the potential risks associated with the Companys business and periodically keeps the Board of Directors apprised of such risks and the measures taken by the Company to mitigate such risks.

Given below are significant potential risks of the Company and measures in place to mitigate them:

Operational Risk:

Disruptions in operating the Companys pipelines and equipment may arise due to natural calamities, equipment failures or other unexpected or unforeseen interruptions. The Company consistently works towards monitoring the health of the pipelines through internal checks and external audit assurance and maintaining or improving operational efficiencies.

Safety, Health and Environment Risks:

The Companys activities of transporting petroleum products through its pipelines are inherently hazardous. Any accident, explosion, leakages or acts of terrorism may cause property damage or bodily injury and adversely impact surrounding communities and environment which may result in litigations and disruption of operations. The Company has structured inspections of its operating facilities for identifying and mapping operational hazards, investigating root cause analysis and to eliminate any such occurrence by developing mitigation plans.

Further, there is a comprehensive insurance plan in place to cover the above risks.