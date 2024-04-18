To the Members of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (" the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit including other Comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition – Refer Note 18 of the Standalone Financial Statements Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised when services are rendered to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration entitled in exchange for those services which will be due upon satisfaction of Performance obligations. Our audit procedures, considering the significant risk of material misstatement related to revenue recognition, included amongst other; assessing the application of companys accounting policies over revenue recognition and comparing the accounting policies over revenue recognition with applicable Indian accounting standards; The Company focuses on revenue as a key performance measure which could create an incentive for revenue to be recognized before the services are rendered or non- satisfaction of performance obligations or consideration is not measurable. Revenue recognition was determined to be a key audit matter and a significant risk of material misstatement due to the aforesaid risk related to the recognition of revenue. testing the revenue recognized including testing of companys controls on revenue recognition; Our testing included tracing the information of revenue recognised to agreements and receipts; assessing the revenue recognized with substantive analytical procedure, and assessing the companys disclosure on revenue recognition. Based on above procedures, we conclude that recognition of the revenue for the year is appropriate.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of the appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the

Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the

Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deRs.ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act; e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statement; g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rules 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and as represented by the management: i. The Company has disclosed the pending litigation which would impact on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer Note 26 to the Standalone Financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company except

Rs. 1.22 Lakh, which are held in abeyance due to pending legal cases. iv. (a) The Management of the Company has represented that to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate; (b) The Management of the Company has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on our audit procedures that have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation given by the Management under paragraph (2) (h) (iv) (a) & (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. As Stated in Note 34 to the Standalone Financial Statement, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. vii. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration no. 101720W/W100355

Gaurav Jain

Partner

Membership No.: 129439 UDIN: 24129439BKETCP1436

Place: Mumbai Date: April 18, 2024

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

"Annexure A" to Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date). i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company, as at the balance sheet date. (d) According to the information and explanation given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, reporting requirements of clause i(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and representation given to us by the Management, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder. ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records examined by us, physical verification of inventories have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and having regard to the size and nature of business of the Company and nature of its inventory. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, at any point of the time of the year, the Company has not availed any facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly reporting requirement of clause ii(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iii. (a) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting requirement of paragraph 3(iii) (a), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis our audit procedures during the year the investments made by the Company are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not provided any guarantees, securities, loans and advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly reporting requirement of clause (ii) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to that extent. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Act as applicable, in respect of making investments. The Company has not provided guarantees or security or granted loans to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act during the year. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly reporting requirement of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company. vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Act. Accordingly reporting requirement of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company. vii. In respect of Statutory dues: (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, provident fund, income tax, duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, which were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute, except as given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the Amount relates Amount (Rs. In Lakh) Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) A.Y 2013- 2014 2.37

viii. According to information and explanations given to us and representation made to us by the Management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of1961). Accordingly reporting requirement of clause (viii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company. ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has not availed any loans from any lender. Accordingly reporting requirement of clause ix(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given and records examined by us, the company has not obtained any term loan during the year. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate. The Company does not have any subsidiary and joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate. The Company does not have any subsidiary and joint venture.

x. (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement of clause x(a) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement under clause x(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by Secretarial Auditor or us, in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this audit report. (c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year. xii. In our opinion, Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the reporting requirement under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us , the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors as referred to in Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, the reporting requirement under clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting requirement under clause xvi(a) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us by the Company and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, the Company has not conducted non-banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting requirement under clause xvi(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting requirement under clause xvi(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As represented by the Management, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. Accordingly, the reporting requirement under clause xvi(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. In our opinion and based on the examination of records, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, reporting under requirement of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) Based on the examination of records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us by the Company, the Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibilities and there is no unspent amount that are required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of ongoing projects there are no unspent amount that are required to be transferred to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration no. 101720W/W100355

Gaurav Jain

Partner

Membership No.: 129439 UDIN: 24129439BKETCP1436

Place: Mumbai Date: April 18, 2024

"Annexure B" to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration no. 101720W/W100355

Gaurav Jain

Partner

Membership No.: 129439 UDIN: 24129439BKETCP1436

Place: Mumbai Date: April 18, 2024