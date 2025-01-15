iifl-logo-icon 1
Rel. Indl. Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
RELIANCE INDUSTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015
Board Meeting11 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
RELIANCE INDUSTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 In continuation to our letter dated October 04, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Reports for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 as recommended by Audit Committee. We have also attached media release (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/10/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
RELIANCE INDUSTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We request you to take the above on record and disseminate the same on your Website. In continuation to our letter dated July 11, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Reports for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as recommended by Audit Committee. We have also attached media release. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
RELIANCE INDUSTRIAL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company if any. We request you to take the above on record and disseminate the same on your Website. Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i. Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024,as recommended by the Audit Committee; and ii. Recommended a Dividend of ? 3.50 per Equity Share of ? 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: i. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; and ii. Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:00 p.m. We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will convene Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, that is March 27, 2024 inter-alia has considered and approved the following: 1) Appointment of Shri Rahul Dutt (DIN: 08872616) as an Additional Director designated as an Independent Director. Brief profile of Shri Rahul Dutt is attached. 2) Appointment of Shri Sanjiv Singh (DIN: 05280701) as an Additional Director and Non-Executive Director. Brief profile of Shri Sanjiv Singh is attached. Kindly take the above on record.

