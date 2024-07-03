Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL), a Reliance Group Company, is mainly engaged in the business of setting up / operating Industrial Infrastructure, which was incorporated on September 29, 1988 as a Public Limited Company under the name of Chembur Patalganga Pipelines Limited. The Certificate of Commencement of Business of the Company was obtained on January 4, 1989 and commenced its commercial operations in 1992. The Company name was changed from Chembur Patalganga Pipelines Limited to CPPL Limited in September, 1992 and thereafter to Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited in March, 1994. The Company is mainly engaged in Infrastructure and Support Services Activities including transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines and other infrastructure support services mainly to Reliance Industries Limited. It is also engaged in related activities involving leasing and providing services connected with computer software and data processing.RIIL has its operations in the Mumbai and the Rasayani regions of Maharashtra, Surat and Jamnagar belts of Gujarat.RIIL had entered into an agreement with Gujarat Gas Company Limited during the year 1999 to pursue the LPG business relating to Gujarat. RIILs equity participation (10%) in Larson & Toubro was transferred to Grasim Industries Limited in the year 2001 for the consideration of Rs 766.50 Crores. RIIL had secured an in-principle approval from the Railway Board in February of the year 2006 for running container trains on specific routes across the country. The Companys web URL was launched in December of the year 2007, to show about all relation to the company worldwide. Reliance Corporate Centre and Reliance Convention and Exhibition Centre were became subsidiaries of the company in the year 2008.In 2009, Reliance Corporate Centre Limited and Reliance Convention and Exhibition Centre Limited became subsidiariesof the Company.Pursuant to application made by Reliance Industries Limited under Regulation 31A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company was reclassified from the category of Promoter Group of Reliance Industries Limited to the Public effective October 8, 2021.The Company has set up a 200-millimetre dia twin pipeline system from the Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation at Mahul, Mumbai, for transporting petroleum products like Naphtha and Kerosene to the Petrochemical Complex of Reliance Industries Limited at Patalganga. It has also erected and commissioned facilities, such as -Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system and Cathodic Protection system for the above pipeline system.Apart from these, Company also constructed Jackwell at River Tapi and an 18-kilometre long 1200-millimetre dia Raw Water Pipeline System in Hazira. 70000 kilolitre petrochemical product storage cum distribution Terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Area in Nhava Sheva, Uran (Raigad District) in Maharashtra. The Company has acquired and deployed various construction machinery on hire for use at various construction sites all over India.