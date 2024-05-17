|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 Apr 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|3.5
|35
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today Recommended a Dividend of ? 3.50 per Equity Share of ? 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.