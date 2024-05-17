Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today Recommended a Dividend of ? 3.50 per Equity Share of ? 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)