Jalan Transolutions (INDIA) Limited was originally incorporated in New Delhi, as Jalan Carriers Private Limited, on April 7, 2003,. The Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Jalan Transolutions (INDIA) Limited, vide fresh Certificate of incorporation dated January 30, 2008, issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.The Company is an IBA (India Bank Association) approved and ISO 9001:2008 certified Transport Company and also specializes in providing optimum transport solutions to top Automobile Companies. It is among a leading automobile transport companies in North India having PAN India presence with branches located in all major cities of the country.The Company started its progressive journey in 2003 as a two wheeler transport solution provider with a renowned Multinational Automobile Company and became one of the leading automobile transportation companies in Northern India and expanded network across the country that allows it to deliver clients shipment on time. The goods transportation business is carried under the banner of Jalan Transolutions. With a fleet of about 400 trucks, it can accommodate all of clients transport requirements. It move Full Truck Load Cargo all over India. It has developed specific routes to move small cargo loads to give customers flexibility and economic advantage.In 2013, the Company acquired two-wheeler businesses of Prashar Road Carriers Pvt. Ltd. and Vasundhara Logistics. Si

