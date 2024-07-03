iifl-logo-icon 1
Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd Share Price

9.9
(1.54%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open9.85
  • Day's High9.9
  • 52 Wk High9.9
  • Prev. Close9.75
  • Day's Low9.85
  • 52 Wk Low 2.9
  • Turnover (lac)14.55
  • P/E90
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

9.85

Prev. Close

9.75

Turnover(Lac.)

14.55

Day's High

9.9

Day's Low

9.85

52 Week's High

9.9

52 Week's Low

2.9

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.39

P/E

90

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:47 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.89%

Foreign: 27.89%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 72.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.54

14.54

14.54

14.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-54.57

-38.95

-25.74

-11.58

Net Worth

-40.03

-24.41

-11.2

2.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16.21

18

45.88

138.15

yoy growth (%)

-9.9

-60.76

-66.79

6.74

Raw materials

0

-7.88

-2.2

-0.75

As % of sales

0

43.83

4.81

0.54

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.36

-0.41

-1.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-13.7

-15.62

-5.08

9.98

Depreciation

-2.8

-3.56

-4.68

-7.92

Tax paid

0.09

0.32

0.68

-3.92

Working capital

-13.4

-14.99

-6.59

16.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.9

-60.76

-66.79

6.74

Op profit growth

-20.81

-327.99

-78.72

-0.97

EBIT growth

-21.92

-1,074.94

-91.16

-6.1

Net profit growth

-11.02

247.99

-172.53

19.77

No Record Found

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manish Jalan

Independent Director

Sanjay Sharma

Executive Director

Meena Jalan

Independent Director

Anil Kumar

Director

Ritu Jalan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd

Summary

Jalan Transolutions (INDIA) Limited was originally incorporated in New Delhi, as Jalan Carriers Private Limited, on April 7, 2003,. The Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Jalan Transolutions (INDIA) Limited, vide fresh Certificate of incorporation dated January 30, 2008, issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.The Company is an IBA (India Bank Association) approved and ISO 9001:2008 certified Transport Company and also specializes in providing optimum transport solutions to top Automobile Companies. It is among a leading automobile transport companies in North India having PAN India presence with branches located in all major cities of the country.The Company started its progressive journey in 2003 as a two wheeler transport solution provider with a renowned Multinational Automobile Company and became one of the leading automobile transportation companies in Northern India and expanded network across the country that allows it to deliver clients shipment on time. The goods transportation business is carried under the banner of Jalan Transolutions. With a fleet of about 400 trucks, it can accommodate all of clients transport requirements. It move Full Truck Load Cargo all over India. It has developed specific routes to move small cargo loads to give customers flexibility and economic advantage.In 2013, the Company acquired two-wheeler businesses of Prashar Road Carriers Pvt. Ltd. and Vasundhara Logistics. Si
Company FAQs

What is the Jalan Transolutions India Ltd share price today?

The Jalan Transolutions India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jalan Transolutions India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jalan Transolutions India Ltd is ₹14.39 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jalan Transolutions India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jalan Transolutions India Ltd is 90 and -0.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jalan Transolutions India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jalan Transolutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jalan Transolutions India Ltd is ₹2.9 and ₹9.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jalan Transolutions India Ltd?

Jalan Transolutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.40%, 3 Years at -1.31%, 1 Year at 75.22%, 6 Month at 150.63%, 3 Month at 108.42% and 1 Month at 76.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jalan Transolutions India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jalan Transolutions India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.10 %

