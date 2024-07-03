Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹9.85
Prev. Close₹9.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.55
Day's High₹9.9
Day's Low₹9.85
52 Week's High₹9.9
52 Week's Low₹2.9
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.39
P/E90
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.54
14.54
14.54
14.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-54.57
-38.95
-25.74
-11.58
Net Worth
-40.03
-24.41
-11.2
2.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.21
18
45.88
138.15
yoy growth (%)
-9.9
-60.76
-66.79
6.74
Raw materials
0
-7.88
-2.2
-0.75
As % of sales
0
43.83
4.81
0.54
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.36
-0.41
-1.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-13.7
-15.62
-5.08
9.98
Depreciation
-2.8
-3.56
-4.68
-7.92
Tax paid
0.09
0.32
0.68
-3.92
Working capital
-13.4
-14.99
-6.59
16.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.9
-60.76
-66.79
6.74
Op profit growth
-20.81
-327.99
-78.72
-0.97
EBIT growth
-21.92
-1,074.94
-91.16
-6.1
Net profit growth
-11.02
247.99
-172.53
19.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manish Jalan
Independent Director
Sanjay Sharma
Executive Director
Meena Jalan
Independent Director
Anil Kumar
Director
Ritu Jalan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd
Summary
Jalan Transolutions (INDIA) Limited was originally incorporated in New Delhi, as Jalan Carriers Private Limited, on April 7, 2003,. The Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name was changed to Jalan Transolutions (INDIA) Limited, vide fresh Certificate of incorporation dated January 30, 2008, issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana.The Company is an IBA (India Bank Association) approved and ISO 9001:2008 certified Transport Company and also specializes in providing optimum transport solutions to top Automobile Companies. It is among a leading automobile transport companies in North India having PAN India presence with branches located in all major cities of the country.The Company started its progressive journey in 2003 as a two wheeler transport solution provider with a renowned Multinational Automobile Company and became one of the leading automobile transportation companies in Northern India and expanded network across the country that allows it to deliver clients shipment on time. The goods transportation business is carried under the banner of Jalan Transolutions. With a fleet of about 400 trucks, it can accommodate all of clients transport requirements. It move Full Truck Load Cargo all over India. It has developed specific routes to move small cargo loads to give customers flexibility and economic advantage.In 2013, the Company acquired two-wheeler businesses of Prashar Road Carriers Pvt. Ltd. and Vasundhara Logistics. Si
Read More
The Jalan Transolutions India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jalan Transolutions India Ltd is ₹14.39 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jalan Transolutions India Ltd is 90 and -0.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jalan Transolutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jalan Transolutions India Ltd is ₹2.9 and ₹9.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Jalan Transolutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.40%, 3 Years at -1.31%, 1 Year at 75.22%, 6 Month at 150.63%, 3 Month at 108.42% and 1 Month at 76.79%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.