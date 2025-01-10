iifl-logo-icon 1
Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

10.85
(1.88%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.54

14.54

14.54

14.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-54.57

-38.95

-25.74

-11.58

Net Worth

-40.03

-24.41

-11.2

2.96

Minority Interest

Debt

40.09

42.05

28.11

43.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.57

0.57

0.84

1.08

Total Liabilities

0.62

18.21

17.75

47.55

Fixed Assets

7.33

8.67

10.39

14.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-6.67

9.52

7.09

32.58

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.7

17.09

20.09

36.31

Debtor Days

817.18

Other Current Assets

0.52

0.48

2.32

9.2

Sundry Creditors

-3.82

-4.38

-4.77

-5.1

Creditor Days

114.77

Other Current Liabilities

-4.07

-3.67

-10.55

-7.83

Cash

-0.04

0.02

0.27

0.13

Total Assets

0.61

18.21

17.75

47.56

