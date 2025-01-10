Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.54
14.54
14.54
14.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-54.57
-38.95
-25.74
-11.58
Net Worth
-40.03
-24.41
-11.2
2.96
Minority Interest
Debt
40.09
42.05
28.11
43.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.57
0.57
0.84
1.08
Total Liabilities
0.62
18.21
17.75
47.55
Fixed Assets
7.33
8.67
10.39
14.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-6.67
9.52
7.09
32.58
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.7
17.09
20.09
36.31
Debtor Days
817.18
Other Current Assets
0.52
0.48
2.32
9.2
Sundry Creditors
-3.82
-4.38
-4.77
-5.1
Creditor Days
114.77
Other Current Liabilities
-4.07
-3.67
-10.55
-7.83
Cash
-0.04
0.02
0.27
0.13
Total Assets
0.61
18.21
17.75
47.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.