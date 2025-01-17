iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd Key Ratios

11.85
(1.72%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.5

Op profit growth

33.49

EBIT growth

46.07

Net profit growth

72.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.11

16.82

EBIT margin

13.79

11.09

Net profit margin

3.69

2.51

RoCE

19.69

RoNW

7.85

RoA

1.32

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.73

4.1

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.49

-6.65

Book value per share

17.43

19

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-37.09

-31.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

123.92

Inventory days

2.4

Creditor days

-23.8

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.74

-1.49

Net debt / equity

4.58

4.97

Net debt / op. profit

3.27

3.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.95

-2.9

Employee costs

-1.41

-1.58

Other costs

-78.51

-78.68

Jalan Transol. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.