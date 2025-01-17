Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.5
Op profit growth
33.49
EBIT growth
46.07
Net profit growth
72.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.11
16.82
EBIT margin
13.79
11.09
Net profit margin
3.69
2.51
RoCE
19.69
RoNW
7.85
RoA
1.32
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.73
4.1
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.49
-6.65
Book value per share
17.43
19
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-37.09
-31.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
123.92
Inventory days
2.4
Creditor days
-23.8
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.74
-1.49
Net debt / equity
4.58
4.97
Net debt / op. profit
3.27
3.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.95
-2.9
Employee costs
-1.41
-1.58
Other costs
-78.51
-78.68
