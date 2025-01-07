iifl-logo-icon 1
Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.25
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:15:54 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16.21

18

45.88

138.15

yoy growth (%)

-9.9

-60.76

-66.79

6.74

Raw materials

0

-7.88

-2.2

-0.75

As % of sales

0

43.83

4.81

0.54

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.36

-0.41

-1.19

As % of sales

1.69

2.03

0.9

0.86

Other costs

-25.09

-21.29

-38.18

-112.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

154.71

118.32

83.23

81.35

Operating profit

-9.14

-11.55

5.06

23.81

OPM

-56.41

-64.18

11.04

17.23

Depreciation

-2.8

-3.56

-4.68

-7.92

Interest expense

-2.33

-1.05

-6.57

-6.93

Other income

0.57

0.54

1.11

1.02

Profit before tax

-13.7

-15.62

-5.08

9.98

Taxes

0.09

0.32

0.68

-3.92

Tax rate

-0.7

-2.09

-13.5

-39.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-13.61

-15.29

-4.39

6.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-13.61

-15.29

-4.39

6.06

yoy growth (%)

-11.02

247.99

-172.53

19.77

NPM

-83.92

-84.98

-9.58

4.38

Jalan Transol. : related Articles

No Record Found

