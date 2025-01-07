Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.21
18
45.88
138.15
yoy growth (%)
-9.9
-60.76
-66.79
6.74
Raw materials
0
-7.88
-2.2
-0.75
As % of sales
0
43.83
4.81
0.54
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.36
-0.41
-1.19
As % of sales
1.69
2.03
0.9
0.86
Other costs
-25.09
-21.29
-38.18
-112.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
154.71
118.32
83.23
81.35
Operating profit
-9.14
-11.55
5.06
23.81
OPM
-56.41
-64.18
11.04
17.23
Depreciation
-2.8
-3.56
-4.68
-7.92
Interest expense
-2.33
-1.05
-6.57
-6.93
Other income
0.57
0.54
1.11
1.02
Profit before tax
-13.7
-15.62
-5.08
9.98
Taxes
0.09
0.32
0.68
-3.92
Tax rate
-0.7
-2.09
-13.5
-39.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-13.61
-15.29
-4.39
6.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-13.61
-15.29
-4.39
6.06
yoy growth (%)
-11.02
247.99
-172.53
19.77
NPM
-83.92
-84.98
-9.58
4.38
