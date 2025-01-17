Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
772.45
|36.79
|47,302.57
|371.05
|1.48
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
338.55
|194.3
|24,705.43
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.35
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,440.1
|56.39
|15,221.13
|60.76
|0.39
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,086.65
|23.11
|8,475.3
|82.5
|0.64
|998.5
|234.86
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
TVSSCS
164.34
|84.72
|7,324.86
|29.42
|0
|457.94
|58.99
