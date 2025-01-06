iifl-logo-icon 1
Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.05
(1.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd

Jalan Transol. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-13.7

-15.62

-5.08

9.98

Depreciation

-2.8

-3.56

-4.68

-7.92

Tax paid

0.09

0.32

0.68

-3.92

Working capital

-13.4

-14.99

-6.59

16.67

Other operating items

Operating

-29.81

-33.85

-15.67

14.8

Capital expenditure

-0.57

-6.85

-4.56

-20.79

Free cash flow

-30.39

-40.7

-20.23

-5.98

Equity raised

4.06

34.65

49.49

33.4

Investing

0

0

0

-0.02

Financing

5.62

6.48

5.2

-6.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-20.71

0.43

34.46

21.19

