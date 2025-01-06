Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-13.7
-15.62
-5.08
9.98
Depreciation
-2.8
-3.56
-4.68
-7.92
Tax paid
0.09
0.32
0.68
-3.92
Working capital
-13.4
-14.99
-6.59
16.67
Other operating items
Operating
-29.81
-33.85
-15.67
14.8
Capital expenditure
-0.57
-6.85
-4.56
-20.79
Free cash flow
-30.39
-40.7
-20.23
-5.98
Equity raised
4.06
34.65
49.49
33.4
Investing
0
0
0
-0.02
Financing
5.62
6.48
5.2
-6.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-20.71
0.43
34.46
21.19
