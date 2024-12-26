|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|JALAN TRANSOLUTIONS (INDIA) LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 26-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. Jalan Transolutions (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Jalan Transolutions (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Jalan Transolutions (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|To consider and discussion about the other business matters for upcoming AGM Jalan Transolutions (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Jalan Transolutions (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.