Summary

Lancer Container Lines Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name as Lancer Container Lines Private Limited on March 07, 2011. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Lancer Container Lines Limited effective from 16 July, 2015. The Company is one of the leading integrated Shipping and Logistics solution providers in India. It is one of the most reputed, trustworthy Liner (NVOCC) & Agency House in India, Indian Sub-Continent, Middle East, South East Asia and the Far East.It is engaged in providing logistic services such as NVOCC, Freight Forwarding, Container Trading and Leasing and Container yard. Logistics services are used for various products such as securitized documents, electronic products, automotive components, temperature controlled shipments, trade samples, lifesaving drugs, mobile phones, etc.With HQ in Central Business District (CBD), Navi Mumbai, and branches all over India covering all major ports & ICDs (Inlands), Company cover a variety of services to assist trade for valued customers to offer the best services. It also has an overseas presence through agencies in countries like UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey & Egypt. Apart from this, Lancer offers a wide range of container size and types ranging from 20 feet and 40 feet sizes and from Dry Van to Special Equipment. It has current inventory of more than 8900 containers to suit all types of customer nee

