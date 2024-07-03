Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹151.95
Prev. Close₹49.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹328.57
Day's High₹154
Day's Low₹147.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹19.64
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,564.16
P/E51.01
EPS0.73
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
121.35
70.42
30.14
10.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
227.71
95.84
40.33
33.61
Net Worth
349.06
166.26
70.47
43.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
299.51
265.26
197.4
109.44
yoy growth (%)
12.91
34.37
80.37
41.04
Raw materials
0.08
0.93
0
0
As % of sales
0.02
0.35
0
0
Employee costs
-8.26
-9.85
-6.68
-4.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.82
10.85
11.69
9.26
Depreciation
-9.54
-9.23
-6.98
-4.55
Tax paid
-3.04
-2.83
-3.47
-2.41
Working capital
6.47
3.5
-4.88
-3.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.91
34.37
80.37
41.04
Op profit growth
3.16
8.84
46.69
129.13
EBIT growth
7.83
-1.32
31.7
188.54
Net profit growth
9.54
-2.55
20.03
308.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
633.41
837.17
641.5
312.61
265.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
633.41
837.17
641.5
312.61
265.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.43
8.38
1.8
1.43
0.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Abdul Khalik Chataiwala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh Babu Sankara
Independent Non Exe. Director
Narayanan M Variyam
E D & Wholetime Director
Amol Mohan Shirke
E D & Wholetime Director
Praful Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ameeta Ramesh
Reports by Lancer Containers Lines Ltd
Summary
Lancer Container Lines Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name as Lancer Container Lines Private Limited on March 07, 2011. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Lancer Container Lines Limited effective from 16 July, 2015. The Company is one of the leading integrated Shipping and Logistics solution providers in India. It is one of the most reputed, trustworthy Liner (NVOCC) & Agency House in India, Indian Sub-Continent, Middle East, South East Asia and the Far East.It is engaged in providing logistic services such as NVOCC, Freight Forwarding, Container Trading and Leasing and Container yard. Logistics services are used for various products such as securitized documents, electronic products, automotive components, temperature controlled shipments, trade samples, lifesaving drugs, mobile phones, etc.With HQ in Central Business District (CBD), Navi Mumbai, and branches all over India covering all major ports & ICDs (Inlands), Company cover a variety of services to assist trade for valued customers to offer the best services. It also has an overseas presence through agencies in countries like UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey & Egypt. Apart from this, Lancer offers a wide range of container size and types ranging from 20 feet and 40 feet sizes and from Dry Van to Special Equipment. It has current inventory of more than 8900 containers to suit all types of customer nee
Read More
The Lancer Containers Lines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹149.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lancer Containers Lines Ltd is ₹3564.16 Cr. as of 28 Apr ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Lancer Containers Lines Ltd is 51.01 and 2.27 as of 28 Apr ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lancer Containers Lines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lancer Containers Lines Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Apr ‘23
Lancer Containers Lines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 38.57%, 6 Month at -23.21%, 3 Month at -21.17% and 1 Month at 2.95%.
