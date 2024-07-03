iifl-logo-icon 1
Lancer Containers Lines Ltd Share Price

149.7
(201.33%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:40:38 PM

  • Open151.95
  • Day's High154
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close49.68
  • Day's Low147.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)328.57
  • P/E51.01
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value19.64
  • EPS0.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,564.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

151.95

Prev. Close

49.68

Turnover(Lac.)

328.57

Day's High

154

Day's Low

147.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

19.64

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,564.16

P/E

51.01

EPS

0.73

Divi. Yield

0

16 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

Bonus

arrow

25 May 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:05 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.53%

Foreign: 3.53%

Indian: 38.35%

Non-Promoter- 14.46%

Institutions: 14.46%

Non-Institutions: 43.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

121.35

70.42

30.14

10.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

227.71

95.84

40.33

33.61

Net Worth

349.06

166.26

70.47

43.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

299.51

265.26

197.4

109.44

yoy growth (%)

12.91

34.37

80.37

41.04

Raw materials

0.08

0.93

0

0

As % of sales

0.02

0.35

0

0

Employee costs

-8.26

-9.85

-6.68

-4.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.82

10.85

11.69

9.26

Depreciation

-9.54

-9.23

-6.98

-4.55

Tax paid

-3.04

-2.83

-3.47

-2.41

Working capital

6.47

3.5

-4.88

-3.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.91

34.37

80.37

41.04

Op profit growth

3.16

8.84

46.69

129.13

EBIT growth

7.83

-1.32

31.7

188.54

Net profit growth

9.54

-2.55

20.03

308.46

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

633.41

837.17

641.5

312.61

265.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

633.41

837.17

641.5

312.61

265.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.43

8.38

1.8

1.43

0.8

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lancer Containers Lines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Abdul Khalik Chataiwala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh Babu Sankara

Independent Non Exe. Director

Narayanan M Variyam

E D & Wholetime Director

Amol Mohan Shirke

E D & Wholetime Director

Praful Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ameeta Ramesh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lancer Containers Lines Ltd

Summary

Lancer Container Lines Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name as Lancer Container Lines Private Limited on March 07, 2011. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Lancer Container Lines Limited effective from 16 July, 2015. The Company is one of the leading integrated Shipping and Logistics solution providers in India. It is one of the most reputed, trustworthy Liner (NVOCC) & Agency House in India, Indian Sub-Continent, Middle East, South East Asia and the Far East.It is engaged in providing logistic services such as NVOCC, Freight Forwarding, Container Trading and Leasing and Container yard. Logistics services are used for various products such as securitized documents, electronic products, automotive components, temperature controlled shipments, trade samples, lifesaving drugs, mobile phones, etc.With HQ in Central Business District (CBD), Navi Mumbai, and branches all over India covering all major ports & ICDs (Inlands), Company cover a variety of services to assist trade for valued customers to offer the best services. It also has an overseas presence through agencies in countries like UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey & Egypt. Apart from this, Lancer offers a wide range of container size and types ranging from 20 feet and 40 feet sizes and from Dry Van to Special Equipment. It has current inventory of more than 8900 containers to suit all types of customer nee
Company FAQs

What is the Lancer Containers Lines Ltd share price today?

The Lancer Containers Lines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹149.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lancer Containers Lines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lancer Containers Lines Ltd is ₹3564.16 Cr. as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lancer Containers Lines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lancer Containers Lines Ltd is 51.01 and 2.27 as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lancer Containers Lines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lancer Containers Lines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lancer Containers Lines Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Apr ‘23

What is the CAGR of Lancer Containers Lines Ltd?

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 38.57%, 6 Month at -23.21%, 3 Month at -21.17% and 1 Month at 2.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lancer Containers Lines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lancer Containers Lines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

