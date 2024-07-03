Lancer Containers Lines Ltd Summary

Lancer Container Lines Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name as Lancer Container Lines Private Limited on March 07, 2011. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Lancer Container Lines Limited effective from 16 July, 2015. The Company is one of the leading integrated Shipping and Logistics solution providers in India. It is one of the most reputed, trustworthy Liner (NVOCC) & Agency House in India, Indian Sub-Continent, Middle East, South East Asia and the Far East.It is engaged in providing logistic services such as NVOCC, Freight Forwarding, Container Trading and Leasing and Container yard. Logistics services are used for various products such as securitized documents, electronic products, automotive components, temperature controlled shipments, trade samples, lifesaving drugs, mobile phones, etc.With HQ in Central Business District (CBD), Navi Mumbai, and branches all over India covering all major ports & ICDs (Inlands), Company cover a variety of services to assist trade for valued customers to offer the best services. It also has an overseas presence through agencies in countries like UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey & Egypt. Apart from this, Lancer offers a wide range of container size and types ranging from 20 feet and 40 feet sizes and from Dry Van to Special Equipment. It has current inventory of more than 8900 containers to suit all types of customer needs. Lancer container inventory includes brand new boxes which carry food, agro, flexi bags, cosmetics and valuables. It has cargo worthy units to cater to Scrap, Bitumen, Ferro alloys, Haz / Non-Haz Chemicals etc. It undertake every shipment whether FCL or LCL with utmost professionalism.LCM Projects specializes in handling various types of Project Cargo, Bulk and Break Bulk, and Freight Forwarding including heavy machinery, large pipes, and airport passenger bridges. Agency services are available 24x7, and Company has experience with awide range of vessels, such as bulk carriers, heavy lift ships, and RORO tonnage. Additionally, it own special equipment like collapsible flat racks and open-top containers for oversized cargo. The team is highly skilled in managing project cargo, with a deep understanding of port operations, customs regulations, and transport logistics.In 2011, Company started as Liner Services and further covered all verticals in shipping and freight forwarding, providing world-class space for containers in yards, inland transport services, and container trading. It added a new line of services such as LCL (Cargo Consolidation), Break Bulk Cargo. It offer diverse shipping services around the world and the organization has strong associates in India, the Indian subcontinent, South East Asia, the Far East, the MENA region, and CIS Countries. It offers diverse solutions that enable to use organized network and optimize the cost, performance, and efficiency of their operations which shorten the lead time to the market.In 2019, Lancer handled various kind of project cargo ranging from heavy machinery, large pipes, airport passenger bridge etc. It offered 24x7 agency services handling a wide array of vessels ranging from Bulk Carriers, Heavy Lift, Conventional, RORO Tonnage etc. It also own Special Equipment like Flat Rack (Collapsible), Open top which can carry Over Dimensions Cargo (ODC).Lancer provide Air Freight Services across the globe. Being well-connected to more than hundreds of Airlines and IATA certified Airline Agents in the industry, it has an advantage that offer services at competitive air freight rates, especially for shipments that are of highvalue or pressing on timely delivery. It not only sells all kinds of shipping containers, cargo containers, storage containers and customized containers but also helps to organize carriage out of their depot to the containers final destination. The Company has penetrated into new geographies, mainly covering the European and Mediterranean region and in the same endeavor it set up a branch in the UK and incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary named LANCIA SHIPPING L.L.C in Dubai in 2022. Companys key services include Projects, Break Bulk operations, Freight forwarding services, Less than Container Load (LCL) and Full Container Load (FCL).