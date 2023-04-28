Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Aug-2024
|Jun-2024
|Apr-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
3.53%
3.53%
3.57%
3.57%
3.68%
Indian
38.35%
38.35%
38.82%
38.75%
39.88%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
14.46%
17.27%
19.56%
25.47%
23.58%
Non-Institutions
43.64%
40.83%
38.03%
32.19%
32.84%
Total Non-Promoter
58.11%
58.11%
57.6%
57.67%
56.43%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
