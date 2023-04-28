iifl-logo-icon 1
Lancer Containers Lines Ltd Shareholding Pattern

149.7
(201.33%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:40:38 PM

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

3.53%

3.53%

3.57%

3.57%

3.68%

Indian

38.35%

38.35%

38.82%

38.75%

39.88%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

14.46%

17.27%

19.56%

25.47%

23.58%

Non-Institutions

43.64%

40.83%

38.03%

32.19%

32.84%

Total Non-Promoter

58.11%

58.11%

57.6%

57.67%

56.43%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.53%

Foreign: 3.53%

Indian: 38.35%

Non-Promoter- 14.46%

Institutions: 14.46%

Non-Institutions: 43.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

