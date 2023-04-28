iifl-logo-icon 1
Lancer Containers Lines Ltd Key Ratios

149.7
(201.33%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:40:38 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.84

Op profit growth

9.2

EBIT growth

17.13

Net profit growth

21.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.79

8.41

EBIT margin

5.2

5.23

Net profit margin

3.1

3.02

RoCE

22.91

RoNW

6.11

RoA

3.41

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.66

7.97

Dividend per share

0.5

0

Cash EPS

0.16

-1.21

Book value per share

44.38

34.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.37

0.18

P/CEPS

21.85

-1.23

P/B

0.08

0.04

EV/EBIDTA

3.02

2.25

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-25.96

-26.15

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

28.35

Inventory days

1.2

Creditor days

-43.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.15

-4.57

Net debt / equity

0.27

0.71

Net debt / op. profit

0.49

1.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0.05

0.35

Employee costs

-2.72

-3.71

Other costs

-89.53

-88.22

