|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.84
Op profit growth
9.2
EBIT growth
17.13
Net profit growth
21.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.79
8.41
EBIT margin
5.2
5.23
Net profit margin
3.1
3.02
RoCE
22.91
RoNW
6.11
RoA
3.41
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.66
7.97
Dividend per share
0.5
0
Cash EPS
0.16
-1.21
Book value per share
44.38
34.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.37
0.18
P/CEPS
21.85
-1.23
P/B
0.08
0.04
EV/EBIDTA
3.02
2.25
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-25.96
-26.15
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.35
Inventory days
1.2
Creditor days
-43.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.15
-4.57
Net debt / equity
0.27
0.71
Net debt / op. profit
0.49
1.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0.05
0.35
Employee costs
-2.72
-3.71
Other costs
-89.53
-88.22
