Lancer Containers Lines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.82
10.85
11.69
9.26
Depreciation
-9.54
-9.23
-6.98
-4.55
Tax paid
-3.04
-2.83
-3.47
-2.41
Working capital
6.47
3.5
-4.88
-3.01
Other operating items
Operating
5.71
2.27
-3.64
-0.71
Capital expenditure
6.38
11.92
35.02
12.05
Free cash flow
12.09
14.19
31.37
11.33
Equity raised
49.63
33.87
17.7
11.41
Investing
0.08
1.02
1.87
0.57
Financing
0.71
-4.4
14.26
-0.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
62.52
44.69
65.21
23.04
