Lancer Containers Lines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

149.7
(201.33%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:40:38 PM

Lancer Containe. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.82

10.85

11.69

9.26

Depreciation

-9.54

-9.23

-6.98

-4.55

Tax paid

-3.04

-2.83

-3.47

-2.41

Working capital

6.47

3.5

-4.88

-3.01

Other operating items

Operating

5.71

2.27

-3.64

-0.71

Capital expenditure

6.38

11.92

35.02

12.05

Free cash flow

12.09

14.19

31.37

11.33

Equity raised

49.63

33.87

17.7

11.41

Investing

0.08

1.02

1.87

0.57

Financing

0.71

-4.4

14.26

-0.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

62.52

44.69

65.21

23.04

