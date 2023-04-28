Lancer Containers Lines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
121.35
70.42
30.14
10.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
227.71
95.84
40.33
33.61
Net Worth
349.06
166.26
70.47
43.66
Minority Interest
Debt
112.17
282.61
42.12
30.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.69
1.48
0.95
0.72
Total Liabilities
462.92
450.35
113.54
75.31
Fixed Assets
101.58
108.88
86.18
64.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.78
5.71
2.51
3.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.45
0.13
0.04
Networking Capital
325.61
304.54
-20.83
-10.83
Inventories
0.53
0.53
0.53
1.02
Inventory Days
1.24
Sundry Debtors
96.38
82.01
49.41
28.49
Debtor Days
34.71
Other Current Assets
261.54
256.59
8.17
3.91
Sundry Creditors
-28.74
-28.04
-74.22
-40.71
Creditor Days
49.61
Other Current Liabilities
-4.1
-6.55
-4.72
-3.54
Cash
19.66
30.76
45.54
17.6
Total Assets
462.92
450.34
113.53
75.32
