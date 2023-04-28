iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

149.7
(201.33%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:40:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lancer Containers Lines Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

299.51

265.26

197.4

109.44

yoy growth (%)

12.91

34.37

80.37

41.04

Raw materials

0.08

0.93

0

0

As % of sales

0.02

0.35

0

0

Employee costs

-8.26

-9.85

-6.68

-4.42

As % of sales

2.75

3.71

3.38

4.04

Other costs

-268.3

-234.01

-170.21

-91.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

89.58

88.22

86.22

83.18

Operating profit

23.03

22.32

20.5

13.98

OPM

7.68

8.41

10.38

12.77

Depreciation

-9.54

-9.23

-6.98

-4.55

Interest expense

-3.15

-3.03

-2.37

-1.42

Other income

1.48

0.8

0.55

1.26

Profit before tax

11.82

10.85

11.69

9.26

Taxes

-3.04

-2.83

-3.47

-2.41

Tax rate

-25.76

-26.15

-29.7

-26.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.77

8.01

8.22

6.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.77

8.01

8.22

6.85

yoy growth (%)

9.54

-2.55

20.03

308.46

NPM

2.93

3.02

4.16

6.25

Lancer Containe. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lancer Containers Lines Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.