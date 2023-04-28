Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
299.51
265.26
197.4
109.44
yoy growth (%)
12.91
34.37
80.37
41.04
Raw materials
0.08
0.93
0
0
As % of sales
0.02
0.35
0
0
Employee costs
-8.26
-9.85
-6.68
-4.42
As % of sales
2.75
3.71
3.38
4.04
Other costs
-268.3
-234.01
-170.21
-91.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
89.58
88.22
86.22
83.18
Operating profit
23.03
22.32
20.5
13.98
OPM
7.68
8.41
10.38
12.77
Depreciation
-9.54
-9.23
-6.98
-4.55
Interest expense
-3.15
-3.03
-2.37
-1.42
Other income
1.48
0.8
0.55
1.26
Profit before tax
11.82
10.85
11.69
9.26
Taxes
-3.04
-2.83
-3.47
-2.41
Tax rate
-25.76
-26.15
-29.7
-26.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.77
8.01
8.22
6.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.77
8.01
8.22
6.85
yoy growth (%)
9.54
-2.55
20.03
308.46
NPM
2.93
3.02
4.16
6.25
