Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

Lancer Container Lines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of issuance of one or more instruments including equity shares/convertible securities either by way of Preferential Issue/Rights Issue/or any other mode as may be considered or as may be deemed fit and/or other modalities including determination of price thereon Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Lancer Container Lines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company and Limited Review Report for 2nd Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 Important decision pertaining to Right Issue & Any other Business as may be decided by the Board of Directors. . Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 - Un-Audited Q-2 Results, Right Issue Withdrawal, Prefrential Allotment subject to conversion of loan into Equity 1. Based on the recommendation of the Board Committee, the Board of the Directors of the company has decided to withdraw the Rights Issue offer. The company currently has sufficient funds available from internal accruals and limits available with existing Bankers/Lenders making it unnecessary to raise additional capital through the Rights Issue. This decision reflects the companys strong liquidity position and the managements prudent approach to capital raising in the current financial environment. The Board will continue to monitor the financial requirements of the business and explore other avenues for capital management as necessary. 2. Approved the conversion of Loan amounting to Rs. 41,91,75,000 (Rupees FortyOne Crore Ninety-One Lakhs and Seventy-Five Thousand Only) extended by Mr. Abdul Khalik Chataiwala, the Promoter of the Company, into Equity shares/ convertible securities/ warrants, etc. on private placement basis. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 26 Sep 2024

Lancer Container Lines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the fund raising by way of an issuance of equity shares of face value of ? 5/- each of the Company to its eligible equity shareholders on a rights basis (Rights issue) subject to receipt of necessary approvals from regulatory authorities as applicable and in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 as amended SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws Lancer Container Lines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the fund raising by way of an issuance of equity shares of face value of ? 5/- each of the Company to its eligible equity shareholders on a rights basis (Rights issue), subject to receipt of necessary approvals from regulatory authorities, as applicable and in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Lancer Container Lines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Reports of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 & Any other matters as decided by board Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 12th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 15 May 2024

Lancer Container Lines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve -Financial Results (Audited) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 -Take a note on appointment of Secretarial Auditor Ms. Geeta Canabar & Associates Company Secretaries to conduct secretarial audit for FY 23-24 -To take a note on accepting loan from Mr. Abdul Khalik Chataiwala in multiple tranches with an option to convert the same into equity shares at a future date at a price decided by the Board subject to the approval of members -Any other business as decided by the Board of the directors Results- Financial Results Audited, Standalone & Consolidated Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee along with the Auditors Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024