The Members of Lancer Container Lines Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Lancer Container Lines Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

KEY AUDIT MATTER RESPONSE TO KEY AUDIT MATTER 1. Accuracy of Revenues, Expenses & related Trade Receivables and Payables with Overseas Agents: Audit Procedure adopted: The main line of business of the company is Ocean transport services of intermodal containers by container ships (NVOCC Non Vessel Operating Common Carrier). While in India the services are rendered and revenue collected through the head office and branch network, the delivery of shipping services at overseas destinations is achieved through agency arrangements with Overseas Agents, who are selected based on the assessment of their track record & market feedback. Under the agency agreement, these agents are required to ensure handling of containers arriving at their respective locations and collect revenue due at their destination and effect any local payments due for handling of the containers. The collections and payments are accounted for at a movement level in a Statement of Account and payments in foreign currency are made or received by the company. We assessed the process followed by the company to track and record such transactions with Overseas agents. Our evaluation was done on the following lines: • Evaluated the process followed by the company for recording the revenues and expenses against the container movement and the checks and balances thereon. • Examined the Agency agreements entered into by the company. • Selected sample transactions with overseas agents based on materiality. • Examined the details of Revenue, Expenditure recorded in comparison with the Agency agreements and the accuracy thereon. Conclusion The company follows a practice of exchanging the Statement of Accounts with each overseas agent and obtaining sign- off. Booking of revenue is done after obtaining confirmation from the Overseas agent which is normally received. Given the diverse regulations, procedures and documentation applicable at each agents location, time zone differences, the confirmations of certain locations and or agents are received with a lag. Materially outstanding balances, if any, with overseas agents are reviewed on regular basis. Our procedures did not identify any material exceptions in this process. We validated the appropriateness of the related disclosures in note no of 42 of the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements Refer Note 40 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement. v. The company has not declared/paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

(h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Praneti Yadav &Co. Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 137534W Sd/- Praneti Yadav Proprietor Mumbai Membership No. 156403 May 28, 2024 UDIN: 24156403BKFMJN9736

Annexure "A" to the Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report the members of Lancer Container Lines Limited of even date

(i) (a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder;

(ii) (a) As explained to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during any point of time of the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. However since the said facility is against fixed deposits with banks, quarterly returns or statements are not required to be filed by the company with such banks and hence the question of its agreement with the books of accounts of the company does not arise.

(iii) The Company has granted unsecured loans to its subsidiaries details of the loan is stated in sub-clause (a) below.;

(a) Loans granted to subsidiary Companies:

(A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to subsidiaries

Particulars in lakhs The aggregate amount during the year 25,456.02 Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date 25,456.02

(B) The company has not granted any loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, as the loans are repayable on demand and interest free, the question of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest thereon does not arise;

(d) As the interest free loans are repayable on demand there is no amount overdue and the company is not required to take any steps for recovery of the principal;

(e) As the loans are repayable on demand the question of renewing or extending fresh loans to settle the overdues of existing loans does not arise;

(f) The company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand and without specifying any period of repayment, the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted are as under: Loans granted to subsidiary Companies:

Particulars in lakhs percentage thereof to the total loans granted The aggregate amount during the year 25,456.02 100% Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date 25,456.02 100%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, as the wholly owned subsidiaries to whom loans have been given have utilised the said amount for their principal business activities, the company is not required to comply with the provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act 2013 and the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of the sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under are not required to be complied with by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) The Maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section 1 of the section 148 of the Act for any of the services by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities and no undisputed amounts payable were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues outstanding of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues on account of dispute which have not been deposited with the concerned authorities except those mentioned in the table below;

Nature of the statute Nature of dues * Amount Amount Paid Under Protest Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 10,19,95,542 73,97,613 01.04.2015 to 30.06.2017 Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Belapur Commissionerate Navi Mumbai

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of accounts in respect of surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to a bank and financial institution;

(b) The company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes;

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year; Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) During the year under audit , the Company has made private placement of foreign currency convertible bonds complying the Provisions of Section 42 and Section 62 of The Companies Act 2013 and the funds so raised have been used for the purpose for which they were raised.

(xi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xi) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government (c) No complaints have been received from a whistle blower during the year by the company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details of the same have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us;

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) The company is a not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India;

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been a change of auditors in terms of Section 139 (2) of the Companies Act 2013 during the year, as the previous audit firm had completed five years term .

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Lancer Container Lines Limited ("the company") as at 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal financial controls over financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorities of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, materials misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedure may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.