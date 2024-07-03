Summary

Transindia Real Estate Limited (Formerly known as Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited) was incorporated on December 03, 2021 as a Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The name of Company was changed from Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited to Transindia Real Estate Limited effective on May 15, 2023. The Company empower businesses with world-class warehousing solutions, guided by cutting-edge technology, superior inventory management, and unwavering commitments to speed, safety, and customer connectivity. Through continuous innovation and a dedicated drive to streamline the supply chain, their facilities are manned by expert professionals, making us a reliable solution to meet the ever growing demand for warehousing space. It has developed and managed 5.5 million square feet of Grade-A Industrial and logistics parks to cater to the major micro-markets in Mumbai (JNPT), Delhi NCR (Farrukh Nagar), Bengaluru (Malur), Hyderabad (Patancheru), Chennai (Hosur), and Goa (Verna). The Company is engaged in the business of Leasing of land and Commercial Properties, Logistics Park, Warehousing, real estate development and leasing activities, Engineering and equipment hiring solutions and other related businesses.Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger between the Company and Allcargo Logistics Limited (Demerged Company), on 5 January, 2023, the Construction and Leasing of Logistics Park, Leasing of land and Commercial Properties,

