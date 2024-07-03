Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹40.73
Prev. Close₹40.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹121.81
Day's High₹40.84
Day's Low₹37.77
52 Week's High₹60.5
52 Week's Low₹34.4
Book Value₹51.87
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)941.75
P/E13.4
EPS2.98
Divi. Yield1.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
49.14
49.14
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
1,198.36
893.23
-0.01
Net Worth
1,247.5
942.37
-0.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
96.82
136.32
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
96.82
136.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
311.59
28.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jatin Jayantilal Chokshi
Non Executive Director
Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla
Chairman & Independent Directo
Mohinder Pal Bansal
Independent Director
Alka Arora Misra
Independent Director
VINIT VINAYAK PRABHUGAONKAR
Non Executive Director
Shloka Shetty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Dinesh Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TransIndia Real Estate Ltd
Summary
Transindia Real Estate Limited (Formerly known as Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited) was incorporated on December 03, 2021 as a Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The name of Company was changed from Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited to Transindia Real Estate Limited effective on May 15, 2023. The Company empower businesses with world-class warehousing solutions, guided by cutting-edge technology, superior inventory management, and unwavering commitments to speed, safety, and customer connectivity. Through continuous innovation and a dedicated drive to streamline the supply chain, their facilities are manned by expert professionals, making us a reliable solution to meet the ever growing demand for warehousing space. It has developed and managed 5.5 million square feet of Grade-A Industrial and logistics parks to cater to the major micro-markets in Mumbai (JNPT), Delhi NCR (Farrukh Nagar), Bengaluru (Malur), Hyderabad (Patancheru), Chennai (Hosur), and Goa (Verna). The Company is engaged in the business of Leasing of land and Commercial Properties, Logistics Park, Warehousing, real estate development and leasing activities, Engineering and equipment hiring solutions and other related businesses.Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger between the Company and Allcargo Logistics Limited (Demerged Company), on 5 January, 2023, the Construction and Leasing of Logistics Park, Leasing of land and Commercial Properties,
The TransIndia Real Estate Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TransIndia Real Estate Ltd is ₹941.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TransIndia Real Estate Ltd is 13.4 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TransIndia Real Estate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TransIndia Real Estate Ltd is ₹34.4 and ₹60.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TransIndia Real Estate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -12.17%, 6 Month at -12.61%, 3 Month at -6.77% and 1 Month at 3.25%.
