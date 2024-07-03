iifl-logo-icon 1
TransIndia Real Estate Ltd Share Price

38.33
(-4.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.73
  • Day's High40.84
  • 52 Wk High60.5
  • Prev. Close40.05
  • Day's Low37.77
  • 52 Wk Low 34.4
  • Turnover (lac)121.81
  • P/E13.4
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value51.87
  • EPS2.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)941.75
  • Div. Yield1.25
No Records Found

TransIndia Real Estate Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

40.73

Prev. Close

40.05

Turnover(Lac.)

121.81

Day's High

40.84

Day's Low

37.77

52 Week's High

60.5

52 Week's Low

34.4

Book Value

51.87

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

941.75

P/E

13.4

EPS

2.98

Divi. Yield

1.25

TransIndia Real Estate Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

TransIndia Real Estate Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TransIndia Real Estate Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|06:31 PM

06 Jan, 2025|06:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.12%

Non-Promoter- 8.33%

Institutions: 8.33%

Non-Institutions: 22.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TransIndia Real Estate Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

49.14

49.14

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

1,198.36

893.23

-0.01

Net Worth

1,247.5

942.37

-0.01

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

96.82

136.32

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

96.82

136.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

311.59

28.27

TransIndia Real Estate Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TransIndia Real Estate Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jatin Jayantilal Chokshi

Non Executive Director

Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mohinder Pal Bansal

Independent Director

Alka Arora Misra

Independent Director

VINIT VINAYAK PRABHUGAONKAR

Non Executive Director

Shloka Shetty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo Dinesh Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TransIndia Real Estate Ltd

Summary

Transindia Real Estate Limited (Formerly known as Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited) was incorporated on December 03, 2021 as a Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The name of Company was changed from Transindia Realty & Logistics Parks Limited to Transindia Real Estate Limited effective on May 15, 2023. The Company empower businesses with world-class warehousing solutions, guided by cutting-edge technology, superior inventory management, and unwavering commitments to speed, safety, and customer connectivity. Through continuous innovation and a dedicated drive to streamline the supply chain, their facilities are manned by expert professionals, making us a reliable solution to meet the ever growing demand for warehousing space. It has developed and managed 5.5 million square feet of Grade-A Industrial and logistics parks to cater to the major micro-markets in Mumbai (JNPT), Delhi NCR (Farrukh Nagar), Bengaluru (Malur), Hyderabad (Patancheru), Chennai (Hosur), and Goa (Verna). The Company is engaged in the business of Leasing of land and Commercial Properties, Logistics Park, Warehousing, real estate development and leasing activities, Engineering and equipment hiring solutions and other related businesses.Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger between the Company and Allcargo Logistics Limited (Demerged Company), on 5 January, 2023, the Construction and Leasing of Logistics Park, Leasing of land and Commercial Properties,
Company FAQs

What is the TransIndia Real Estate Ltd share price today?

The TransIndia Real Estate Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of TransIndia Real Estate Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TransIndia Real Estate Ltd is ₹941.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TransIndia Real Estate Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TransIndia Real Estate Ltd is 13.4 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TransIndia Real Estate Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TransIndia Real Estate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TransIndia Real Estate Ltd is ₹34.4 and ₹60.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TransIndia Real Estate Ltd?

TransIndia Real Estate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -12.17%, 6 Month at -12.61%, 3 Month at -6.77% and 1 Month at 3.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TransIndia Real Estate Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TransIndia Real Estate Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.13 %
Institutions - 8.33 %
Public - 22.54 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

