Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Transindia Real Estate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Transindia Real Estate Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. In pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, October 29, 2024 has considered and approved unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. A copy of unaudited financial results along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Transindia Real Estate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and Declaration of Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2024-25. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have, inter-alia approved payment of Interim dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, inter alia, have approved the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and recommended the Interim dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

Transindia Real Estate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities Cash Flow Statement and take note of the Audit Report with modified opinion if any thereon; 2. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024; Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for quarter & year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024