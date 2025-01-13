iifl-logo-icon 1
TransIndia Real Estate Ltd Balance Sheet

37.07
(-0.91%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:59:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

49.14

49.14

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

1,198.36

893.23

-0.01

Net Worth

1,247.5

942.37

-0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

58.3

108.19

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

31.66

34.52

0

Total Liabilities

1,337.46

1,085.08

-0.01

Fixed Assets

239.66

247.33

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

486.34

99.2

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

9.25

10.65

0

Networking Capital

593.86

715.43

-0.01

Inventories

0.02

0.53

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

14.57

18.85

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

617.11

713.27

0

Sundry Creditors

-2.1

-5.61

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-35.74

-11.61

0

Cash

8.35

12.47

0

Total Assets

1,337.46

1,085.08

-0.01

