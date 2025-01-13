TransIndia Real Estate Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
49.14
49.14
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
1,198.36
893.23
-0.01
Net Worth
1,247.5
942.37
-0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
58.3
108.19
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
31.66
34.52
0
Total Liabilities
1,337.46
1,085.08
-0.01
Fixed Assets
239.66
247.33
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
486.34
99.2
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.25
10.65
0
Networking Capital
593.86
715.43
-0.01
Inventories
0.02
0.53
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.57
18.85
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
617.11
713.27
0
Sundry Creditors
-2.1
-5.61
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-35.74
-11.61
0
Cash
8.35
12.47
0
Total Assets
1,337.46
1,085.08
-0.01
