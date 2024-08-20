iifl-logo-icon 1
3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM): According to section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, September 20, 2024 to Thursday, September 26, 2024, (both days inclusive) for taking on record of the members of the Company for the purpose of holding 3rd Annual general Meeting of the Company which will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024) Please find attached the outcome of the 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Thursday, September 26, 2024. Please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Thursday, September 26, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024) This is to inform you that the 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 11:00 am through Video conferencing in accordance with the applicable Circular(s) issued by MCA & SEBI for transacting the businesses as mentioned in the notice convening AGM. In this regard, please find enclosed the voting results and consolidated Scrutinizers report dated September 27, 2024 on remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)

