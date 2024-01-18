Board of Directors of Transindia Real Estate Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, August 07, 2024, has considered and approved the following matters: Payment of interim dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs.2 each for the F.Y. 2024-2025. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, August 16, 2024, and the dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or before September 05, 2024