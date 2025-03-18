Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
20.05
11.98
7.31
Net Worth
20.15
12.08
7.41
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
675.9
|31.81
|41,182.2
|343.44
|1.7
|2,201.9
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
257.1
|191.87
|19,168.9
|38.01
|0
|2,204.28
|131
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
5,902.8
|52.37
|14,007.34
|79.12
|0.42
|1,511.69
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,054.45
|21.11
|8,218.6
|118.2
|0.66
|993.5
|234.81
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
408.55
|0
|7,247.95
|-48.21
|0
|112.51
|54.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anand Poddar
Executive Director
Shruti Poddar
Non Executive Director
Akash Poddar
Independent Director
Varun Kaushik
Independent Director
Rupesh Kothari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rapid Fleet Management Services Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Rapid Fleet Management Services Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rapid Fleet Management Services Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rapid Fleet Management Services Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 21 Mar ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rapid Fleet Management Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rapid Fleet Management Services Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 21 Mar ‘25
Rapid Fleet Management Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.