SectorLogistics
Open₹16.9
Prev. Close₹17.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.27
Day's High₹17.95
Day's Low₹16.45
52 Week's High₹24.8
52 Week's Low₹11.9
Book Value₹13.89
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)77.03
P/E12.96
EPS1.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.2
23.2
11.6
11.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.28
39.04
12.77
9.93
Net Worth
62.48
62.24
24.37
21.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
457.05
346.79
299.78
252.43
yoy growth (%)
31.79
15.68
18.75
30.15
Raw materials
0
0
-284.12
-229.24
As % of sales
0
0
94.77
90.81
Employee costs
-12.23
-8.75
-11.66
-7.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.49
3.87
-8.67
7.78
Depreciation
-2.74
-2.15
-1.26
-0.79
Tax paid
-1.67
-1.36
0.1
-2.53
Working capital
14.88
-23.51
-11.66
22.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.79
15.68
18.75
30.15
Op profit growth
15.52
-349.17
-134.13
21.83
EBIT growth
10
-279.54
-141.04
25.69
Net profit growth
12.4
-129.26
-263.24
35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
401.25
426.64
460.51
351.61
303.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
401.25
426.64
460.51
351.61
303.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.54
0.76
1.55
0.87
0.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Richard Francis Theknath
Whole-time Director
Dax Theknath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shraddha Prakash Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kamalika Guha Roy
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Agnes Francis Theknath
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Keki Cusrow Pate
Independent Director
Rushabh Prashant Patil
Independent Director
Ajay Madhusudan Gandeja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jet Freight Logistics Ltd
Summary
Jet Freight Logistics Limited was incorporated on April 13, 2006. The Company is one of the leading freight forwarders, offering complete logistics solutions. The Company offer a wide variety of services to clients, managing over 150 tonnes of air cargo daily with all the leading global airlines. It specializes in perishable, time-sensitive and general cargo, and services in the market includes customs clearance, logistics solutions, shipment of hazardous cargo and ODC consignments.The Company carries out the business of freight Forwarding for handling Perishable, General and time sensitive cargo and handling general and other kinds of cargo. The Company is offering a wide range of Supply Chain services such as Air Cargo Door-to-Door (Air Cargo DTD) services, Surface Parcel Delivery (SPD) Services to customers, Third Party Warehousing. Besides, it offers wide variety of services to its clients. Apart from Perishable, Time Sensitive and General Cargo, Companys service includes Custom Clearance, Logistics Solution, Shipment of Hazardous cargo and ODC consignments.In year 2012, the Company took over Jet Freight on sole proprietorship. In November 2016, the Company made a public issue of 14,52,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.06 Crore. The Company incorporated two Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS), Jet Freight Logistics FZCO on 01 April, 2018 & Jet Freight Express Private Limited on 17 June, 2018.The Company offer ocean freight services to a large portion of va
Read More
The Jet Freight Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd is ₹77.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd is 12.96 and 1.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jet Freight Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd is ₹11.9 and ₹24.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jet Freight Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.73%, 3 Years at -7.93%, 1 Year at 34.90%, 6 Month at 23.39%, 3 Month at 5.39% and 1 Month at -5.02%.
