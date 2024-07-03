iifl-logo-icon 1
Jet Freight Logistics Ltd Share Price

16.6
(-3.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:01:44 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.9
  • Day's High17.95
  • 52 Wk High24.8
  • Prev. Close17.2
  • Day's Low16.45
  • 52 Wk Low 11.9
  • Turnover (lac)10.27
  • P/E12.96
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value13.89
  • EPS1.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)77.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

16.9

Prev. Close

17.2

Turnover(Lac.)

10.27

Day's High

17.95

Day's Low

16.45

52 Week's High

24.8

52 Week's Low

11.9

Book Value

13.89

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

77.03

P/E

12.96

EPS

1.35

Divi. Yield

0

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 49.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.2

23.2

11.6

11.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.28

39.04

12.77

9.93

Net Worth

62.48

62.24

24.37

21.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

457.05

346.79

299.78

252.43

yoy growth (%)

31.79

15.68

18.75

30.15

Raw materials

0

0

-284.12

-229.24

As % of sales

0

0

94.77

90.81

Employee costs

-12.23

-8.75

-11.66

-7.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.49

3.87

-8.67

7.78

Depreciation

-2.74

-2.15

-1.26

-0.79

Tax paid

-1.67

-1.36

0.1

-2.53

Working capital

14.88

-23.51

-11.66

22.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.79

15.68

18.75

30.15

Op profit growth

15.52

-349.17

-134.13

21.83

EBIT growth

10

-279.54

-141.04

25.69

Net profit growth

12.4

-129.26

-263.24

35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

401.25

426.64

460.51

351.61

303.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

401.25

426.64

460.51

351.61

303.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.54

0.76

1.55

0.87

0.68

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jet Freight Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Richard Francis Theknath

Whole-time Director

Dax Theknath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shraddha Prakash Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kamalika Guha Roy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Agnes Francis Theknath

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Keki Cusrow Pate

Independent Director

Rushabh Prashant Patil

Independent Director

Ajay Madhusudan Gandeja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jet Freight Logistics Ltd

Summary

Jet Freight Logistics Limited was incorporated on April 13, 2006. The Company is one of the leading freight forwarders, offering complete logistics solutions. The Company offer a wide variety of services to clients, managing over 150 tonnes of air cargo daily with all the leading global airlines. It specializes in perishable, time-sensitive and general cargo, and services in the market includes customs clearance, logistics solutions, shipment of hazardous cargo and ODC consignments.The Company carries out the business of freight Forwarding for handling Perishable, General and time sensitive cargo and handling general and other kinds of cargo. The Company is offering a wide range of Supply Chain services such as Air Cargo Door-to-Door (Air Cargo DTD) services, Surface Parcel Delivery (SPD) Services to customers, Third Party Warehousing. Besides, it offers wide variety of services to its clients. Apart from Perishable, Time Sensitive and General Cargo, Companys service includes Custom Clearance, Logistics Solution, Shipment of Hazardous cargo and ODC consignments.In year 2012, the Company took over Jet Freight on sole proprietorship. In November 2016, the Company made a public issue of 14,52,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.06 Crore. The Company incorporated two Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS), Jet Freight Logistics FZCO on 01 April, 2018 & Jet Freight Express Private Limited on 17 June, 2018.The Company offer ocean freight services to a large portion of va
Company FAQs

What is the Jet Freight Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Jet Freight Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd is ₹77.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd is 12.96 and 1.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jet Freight Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd is ₹11.9 and ₹24.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd?

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.73%, 3 Years at -7.93%, 1 Year at 34.90%, 6 Month at 23.39%, 3 Month at 5.39% and 1 Month at -5.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.91 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 49.06 %

