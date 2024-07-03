Summary

Jet Freight Logistics Limited was incorporated on April 13, 2006. The Company is one of the leading freight forwarders, offering complete logistics solutions. The Company offer a wide variety of services to clients, managing over 150 tonnes of air cargo daily with all the leading global airlines. It specializes in perishable, time-sensitive and general cargo, and services in the market includes customs clearance, logistics solutions, shipment of hazardous cargo and ODC consignments.The Company carries out the business of freight Forwarding for handling Perishable, General and time sensitive cargo and handling general and other kinds of cargo. The Company is offering a wide range of Supply Chain services such as Air Cargo Door-to-Door (Air Cargo DTD) services, Surface Parcel Delivery (SPD) Services to customers, Third Party Warehousing. Besides, it offers wide variety of services to its clients. Apart from Perishable, Time Sensitive and General Cargo, Companys service includes Custom Clearance, Logistics Solution, Shipment of Hazardous cargo and ODC consignments.In year 2012, the Company took over Jet Freight on sole proprietorship. In November 2016, the Company made a public issue of 14,52,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.06 Crore. The Company incorporated two Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS), Jet Freight Logistics FZCO on 01 April, 2018 & Jet Freight Express Private Limited on 17 June, 2018.The Company offer ocean freight services to a large portion of va

