Jet Freight Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.2
23.2
11.6
11.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.28
39.04
12.77
9.93
Net Worth
62.48
62.24
24.37
21.53
Minority Interest
Debt
55.8
60.87
49.23
31.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.8
0.69
0.44
0.3
Total Liabilities
119.08
123.8
74.04
52.9
Fixed Assets
27.16
30.55
31.16
28.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.26
0.27
0.27
0.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.31
5.2
4.63
5.71
Networking Capital
73.05
79.29
31.39
15.16
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
69.17
44.99
41.9
39.59
Debtor Days
33.46
41.66
Other Current Assets
56.17
65.05
25.9
21.15
Sundry Creditors
-45.26
-25.76
-33.16
-41.83
Creditor Days
26.48
44.02
Other Current Liabilities
-7.03
-4.99
-3.25
-3.75
Cash
13.3
8.49
6.59
3.19
Total Assets
119.08
123.8
74.04
52.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.