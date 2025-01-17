iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd Key Ratios

15.98
(1.59%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jet Freight Logistics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.16

15.93

Op profit growth

22.43

-268.97

EBIT growth

18.35

-225.09

Net profit growth

42.44

-120.29

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.39

2.56

-1.76

EBIT margin

1.91

2.12

-1.96

Net profit margin

0.64

0.59

-3.38

RoCE

13.48

13.26

RoNW

2.98

2.42

RoA

1.13

0.92

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.56

1.8

-8.87

Dividend per share

0.1

0

0

Cash EPS

0.15

-0.09

-9.98

Book value per share

22.81

20.15

16.92

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.41

3.99

-0.64

P/CEPS

184.76

-77.08

-0.56

P/B

1.28

0.35

0.33

EV/EBIDTA

10.41

4.87

-10.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-36.05

-39.59

-1.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.02

51.14

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-31.23

-37.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.11

-1.86

1.33

Net debt / equity

1.6

1.18

1.71

Net debt / op. profit

3.84

3.07

-6.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-94.61

Employee costs

-2.8

-2.63

-4.28

Other costs

-94.79

-94.8

-2.86

Jet Freight : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jet Freight Logistics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.