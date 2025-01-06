iifl-logo-icon 1
Jet Freight Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.38
(-4.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:38 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jet Freight Logistics Ltd

Jet Freight FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.49

3.87

-8.67

7.78

Depreciation

-2.74

-2.15

-1.26

-0.79

Tax paid

-1.67

-1.36

0.1

-2.53

Working capital

14.88

-23.51

-11.66

22.86

Other operating items

Operating

14.95

-23.16

-21.49

27.31

Capital expenditure

5.23

11.4

4.49

0.87

Free cash flow

20.18

-11.76

-17

28.18

Equity raised

19.88

13.08

35.6

18.81

Investing

0

0

0.27

0

Financing

28.94

52.57

52.51

38.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

69

53.89

71.38

85

