Jet Freight Logistics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
87.47
147.28
98.31
94.56
91.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
87.47
147.28
98.31
94.56
91.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.28
0.2
1.32
2.81
0.21
Total Income
87.75
147.48
99.64
97.37
91.89
Total Expenditure
84.46
143.86
94.36
91.6
93.39
PBIDT
3.29
3.62
5.28
5.78
-1.5
Interest
1.58
1.47
1.93
1.39
1.34
PBDT
1.71
2.15
3.34
4.38
-2.85
Depreciation
0.55
0.54
0.3
0.6
0.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.58
0.64
-0.33
0.35
0.01
Deferred Tax
-0.02
-0.09
0.7
-0.75
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.59
1.06
2.67
4.18
-3.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.59
1.06
2.67
4.18
-3.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
2.41
-1.99
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.59
1.06
2.67
1.77
-1.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.13
0.23
0.57
0.9
-0.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.21
23.21
23.21
23.21
23.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.76
2.45
5.37
6.11
-1.63
PBDTM(%)
1.95
1.45
3.39
4.63
-3.1
PATM(%)
0.67
0.71
2.71
4.42
-3.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.