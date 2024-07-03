iifl-logo-icon 1
Jet Freight Logistics Ltd Quarterly Results

16.5
(0.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:27 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

87.47

147.28

98.31

94.56

91.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

87.47

147.28

98.31

94.56

91.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.28

0.2

1.32

2.81

0.21

Total Income

87.75

147.48

99.64

97.37

91.89

Total Expenditure

84.46

143.86

94.36

91.6

93.39

PBIDT

3.29

3.62

5.28

5.78

-1.5

Interest

1.58

1.47

1.93

1.39

1.34

PBDT

1.71

2.15

3.34

4.38

-2.85

Depreciation

0.55

0.54

0.3

0.6

0.71

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.58

0.64

-0.33

0.35

0.01

Deferred Tax

-0.02

-0.09

0.7

-0.75

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.59

1.06

2.67

4.18

-3.57

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.59

1.06

2.67

4.18

-3.57

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

2.41

-1.99

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.59

1.06

2.67

1.77

-1.58

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.13

0.23

0.57

0.9

-0.78

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

23.21

23.21

23.21

23.21

23.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.76

2.45

5.37

6.11

-1.63

PBDTM(%)

1.95

1.45

3.39

4.63

-3.1

PATM(%)

0.67

0.71

2.71

4.42

-3.89

QUICKLINKS FOR Jet Freight Logistics Ltd

